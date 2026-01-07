This QB Debate Will Rage On for Raiders at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have all eyes on them this offseason. It is going to be the most important offseason since the team moved to Las Vegas and rightfully so.

The Raiders hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. From here on out to draft day, everyone is going to keep close tabs on what the Raiders do with that draft pick. They have their options open. From making the pick themselves or even trading that pick away to get more picks and build their team up.

This offseason, the Raiders are going into a full rebuild, and they have a lot of holes to fill on their team. This team is not one draft pick away or a few players away from competing. They need a lot of players to come in and rebuild with the organization.

That is something that is going to start this offseason and go well into the draft. That is why this offseason is going to be the most important offseason for the franchise in a long time.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' biggest need comes at the quarterback position. That will be the most obvious pick for them as well. The Raiders could sit on that and finally take their quarterback. And that will be the pick to make because they have been waiting to take a top quarterback in the draft for the last few seasons, and now they could finally do it and do it the way they want to. That is important because they do not have to give up anything to take a quarterback, and they could build around him.

The two quarterbacks the Raiders will have to choose from are Dante Moore out of the University of Oregon and Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza or Moore?

"Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman and beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. He just annihilated Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Presumptive No. 1 overall pick. Not here," said NFL draft analyst Todd McShay. "Dante Moore is my first overall pick going to the Las Vegas Raiders ... Here is how I see it ... one of those two quarterbacks has to go win you the most games in one season as a rookie, I would take Mendoza, right now."

"But if you told me that you will have a year, and you gave me the 10-year career, of the best pure passer, a guy who throws such a catchable ball that is like reading poetry, I mean that is Dante Moore."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hugs Greg Campbell on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after winning the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Mendoza and Moore.