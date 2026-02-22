The Raiders' Stance on Mendoza, NFL Draft Is Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders have several pressing roster issues on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas' need for a quarterback and offensive linemen is no secret. However, the Raiders quietly have other needs that could quickly become big issues at the start of free agency.

Raiders Are Set

The Raiders are expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft. A 3-14 season and nearly 30 combined losses over the past two seasons alone confirmed their need for a competent and dependable quarterback. Mendoza appears to be that.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently explained that while normally teams would seriously consider trading the No. 1 pick for a haul of picks in return, Las Vegas is unlikely to seriously consider any such offers. After years of subpar quarterback play, the Raiders are set on selecting Mendoza.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's zero chance the Raiders move out of the top spot and pass on drafting the QB out of Indiana," Fowler said.

"Never say never, but never," said an [American Football Conference] exec about the Raiders moving from the top pick while evoking a line made famous by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball to Roman Hemby (1) as Miami's Rueban Bain Jr. (4) closes in during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders have enough roster needs that considering trading the pick for additional pick sounds like a good idea on paper. Yet, their need for stability at the quarterback position outweighs their other roster needs by a lot. With Mendoza there for the taking, selecting him is a no-brainer.

After several years of failed quarterback acquisitions, the Raiders are set to make the easy decision by drafting Mendoza. They will undoubtedly need much more than just Mendoza to be successful, but finally addressing the

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The Raiders' roster is bad, but Mendoza is the best passer in the draft, and it's not close. You can't pass that up. He's accurate to all levels of the field with a good arm, plus-size, and good character," one [National Football Conference] executive explained.

A separate NFC executive noted, "that can be his superpower. He's really that focused, and I think guys will gravitate toward that."

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Raiders are on the right track. They should make the easy decision and draft Mendoza. It only makes sense. The additional nine draft picks and free cap space they have is more than enough to help address many of the other needs on the roster.

The Raiders need a quarterback, and they have the No. 1 pick in the draft. No team in the league would be able to put together a trade package worth the Raiders passing up this opportunity.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.