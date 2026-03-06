Raiders Set to Bid Farewell in Geno Smith In Disappoingly Appropriate Fashion

Unfortunately for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, Geno Smith's story hasn't been an uncommon appearance in recent years. Since the departure of Derek Carr, the franchise has witnessed quarterback after quarterback enter with hopes of being a savior, hopes that are quickly dashed by the ineptitude of their predicament.

Smith has the potential, but he didn't have the weapons, protection, coaching, or composure to get the job done, launching interceptions with no remorse.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Smith is Out With the Raiders

After just one season, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are set to release Smith after efforts to trade him failed.

"ESPN sources: the Raiders are releasing last season’s starting quarterback Geno Smith, barring a trade before the start of the new league year," stated Schefter. "By releasing Smith, the Raiders will open up $8M in salary cap space while taking on $18.5M in dead money."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schefter added more to encapsulate the ridiculousness of the situation.

"The Raiders traded a third-round pick to Seattle last year to acquire Geno Smith," added Schefter. "He still is owed $18.5 million guaranteed from Las Vegas in 2026. But the Raiders are clearing the deck at quarterback for the expected selection of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With this move, Smith will depart, and the Raiders will wipe the slate clean from the Pete Carroll era.

Raiders Miss Out, Get Nothing For Poor Investment

The fact that the Raiders are unable to trade Smith, despite expected interest from multiple NFL teams, sums up the Pete Carroll era. In fact, Smith exemplifies it. Carroll, an accomplished coach who is both a Super Bowl and National Champion, has led two different NFL franchises to 12 total playoff appearances could only muster three wins in 2025.

Carroll plays a massive role in the failure as does Chip Kelly and his gimicy offense that forced Smith to drop back so many times, teams were hunting as they had no fear of the run or the weak offensive line.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If the Raiders were in any better position, they could have at least gotten something for Smith. His cap hit this year is only $26.5 million and a trade would have made him easy to release to whatever team he would've been traded to. That sums up the dysfunction of 2025, the lack of alignment between coaching staff and front office, and the lack of a unified vision throughout the organization.

Teams didn't because they know the Raiders have no choice as Fernando Mendoza is coming in and the franchise has no bargaining power.

Truly a mess. Hopefully for Raider Nation, Smith's failures have set up future success.