Raider Nation Reveals True Feelings on Drafting Future Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders are in line for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With three games left, the Raiders are 2-12, and if they lose those remaining three games, they will clinch the No. 1 overall pick. That will give them the gateway to get their franchise quarterback.

If the Raiders win a game or two, they could fall all the way to No. 5. That is a spot that many of Raider Nation do not want to see the franchise. That is because over the last few seasons, the Raiders have been in no man's land, trying to land a quarterback. They are in a position to do that in next year's draft.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll (right) talks with owner Mark Davis against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raider Nation on What They Want to do With Their Draft Pick in 2026

Raider Nation, if the team scouts don't see a QB whose value is equal to their pick, what do you want? — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) December 16, 2025

The Raiders are in re-build mode and are not a rookie QB away from making a run out of the basement in 2026,the Raiders could be competitive next year with soon to be 4yr vet Aidan O'Connell and a blockbuster trade down will get the Raiders in the right direction

AOC should have been QB1 even before Minshew.

Total BS nepotism how he is not QB1 right now.



Draft and sign FA Offensive Lineman a DT and shutdown corner.



Mendoza or trade down.

Hire a young, offensive minded play caller (Kubiak), let him and Spytek bring in a decent QB through FA (Mac Jones) draft Mendoza or trade down. Build both O line and D line.

Francis Mauigoa and Drew Allar in second round — That Raider Guy (@MrRaider1) December 16, 2025

If they are sitting at #1 and a Cam Ward type of QB is what’s out there. You trade back, way too many holes to fill. — PhilipTheTerrible (@PhilipTheTyrant) December 17, 2025

You have what could be one of the best RBs in the game. Build him an O-line that can block for him and anyone can be our QB.

QB, always the QB when you draft high enough to get a potential franchise QB.

Hondo, in that case they need new scouts. If they are picking at 1 or 2 and don’t walk away with Mendoza or Moore and think Geno Smith is coming back they will seriously regret that decision. Bo Nix can’t sniff what Mendoza will be or even Moore but the Broncos took him.

We need a Qb on a rookie contract and build around him, I've been a Raider fan since I was 5. Its time we take the QB #1 overall. It can't be any worse than what they've been doing for the last 30 years lol

If the fact is neither QB is worth it fine; but make sure we get a 1st for next year in addition to extra this year; rebuild the line, WR, or defense; but we'll need extra picks next year because QB's next year look better.

