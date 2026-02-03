What Makes Fernando Mendoza the Perfect Leader for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to draft Fernando Mendoza from Indiana University with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is where all the census is going when it comes to the Raiders at the top of the draft.

The Raiders have that pick, and they are going to use it to find their next quarterback and set up Mendoza to be the future of this franchise for many years to come. The quarterback position is the biggest need for this team this offseason.

A few years ago, Mendoza was not a household name and people did not know who he was. Mendoza was finding his path in college football and was looking for his next move in the transfer portal.

That is when Indiana got interested in Mendoza, and he felt the same about the Hoosiers. Then this past season in college football, that all changed. Mendoza took over college football and was the best player, and led his team to something they had never done in school history.

Dec 16, 2023; Shreveport, LA, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Bigger than football for Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza led Indiana to an unbeaten season and brought the Unversity its first National Championship in school history. The joy the Mendoza brought to that school and the town around the school was like no other. Indiana has the most losses in college football history, but that all went away last season. Mendoza went on a great run, and it was something like we have never seen before coming from a school that is known for losing in and he delivered something that was unbelievable.

Mendoza also won the Heisman Trophy last season, and now he has put himself in position to be the top pick in the draft this year. Mendoza gives all his glory to God and his catholic faith has a huge roll in his football career. Mendoza is all about bringing people together and giving everything he has to make others feel better and make it better for them.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I have a strong belief that sports are a bigger catalyst than just entertainment," said Fernando Mendoza. "And for my teammates, my coaches, and me to be a catalyst of joy, an overwhelming sense of emotion for long, long time Hoosiers, who have been deprived of football success. Of the nice lady I met at Dick's Sporting Goods. I think that is the greatest satisfaction, out of all this."

"When you can impact somebody else's life in a positive way. And I believe that is my mission as a Catholic man. I believe that God and Jesus Christ made me a football player to spread his word."

"I think that is the greatest satisfaction out of all this - when you can impact somebody else's life in a positive way. And that is my mission"



AMAZING PERSPECTIVE from Fernando Mendoza on how sports "is a bigger catalyst than just entertainment." ⬇️@WISHNews8 | #IU pic.twitter.com/vlRf6rO5mS — Andrew Chernoff - WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) January 31, 2026

