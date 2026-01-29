Former Raiders MVP Is All-In On Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders will make one of the most important draft decisions in franchise history in this year's 2026 NFL Draft. It will certainly be the most important draft pick since moving the team to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year, and they have one clear need at the top. That is finding their future quarterback. They want to find him and help him start leading this team in the future and set him up for success.

Right now, and likely leading into the draft, the favorite to land with the Raiders at No. 1 is Fernando Mendoza, quarterback out of Indiana University. Mendoza was the best player in all of college football last season.

He brings a lot to any team that he is on. Mendoza is a sure thing at No. 1 because the Raiders are looking for a quarterback. Most draft boards have him going to the Raiders, and all draft boards have him as the best quarterback in this year's draft.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza's last season in college football included an undefeated season, which led him to win the Heisman Trophy and bring Indiana its first football National Championship in school history. That is something special that is going to be talked about for many years to come. Mendoza does a lot of things great at the quarterback position, but it is what he is all about that separates him from the rest. He is a good teammate, a great person, and is always looking to do his best to be successful.

Rich Gannon on Fernando Mendoza

"There is a lot to like there," said former Raiders MVP Rich Gannon . "Football side, just the young man, the character, the integrity, the toughness, his family story, his background. His story is just in terms of his career, overcoming adversity. Nobody really wanted the guy, fought for every opportunity and found success at Indiana, and a fairytale ending when you think about the 16-win season."

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rich Gannon on the SiriusXM NFL radio set on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think he does things well. He got mobility, he got good pocket awareness, I think he got good anticipation and accuracy. I think we have to study more of him in just terms of seeing where the arm talent is ... I think he is a really coachable guy. That is gonna go real early in this draft, if not the first overall pick to the Raiders.

