Raiders Rookie, Sophomore Power Rankings: Young Players Trending Upward

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills was tough, but it showed some encouraging signs. Las Vegas has lost three straight games, but it still has more than half the season left to make up ground and is still right in the thick of it.

As the Raiders near the halfway point of their first season under Klint Kubiak, they are increasingly relying on rookies and second-year players. Las Vegas entered this season knowing that the development of multiple young players at critical positions would impact the season.

Below are the power rankings for Las Vegas' rookies and second-year players who contributed on Sunday.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) is tackled after a catch by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Darien Porter

After returning to his position, Porter has largely played solid football. Porter's mistakes are usually minimal. His speed helps prevent plays and yards after the catch. Buffalo has completed passes to Porter, but overall, he did what was needed.

Porter is a player Las Vegas' coaching staff is depending on. If they can get consistent and dependable play from Porter, it will help speed up the revamping of the defensive backfield over the next couple of offseasons.

S Treydan Stukes

Las Vegas entered the season with high hopes for Stukes, as the rookie has the speed at free safety they previously lacked. However, Weeks 4 and 5 were especially rough for the Raiders' young group of defensive backs. Against the Bills, Stukes cleaned up many of his prior mistakes.

Allen and the Bills repeatedly tried Stukes on Sunday. Although they had moments of success, they didn't get the big plays Stukes and others in the unit had allowed the past two weeks. Stukes made several plays against one of the best offenses in the league.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) in the third quarterat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more Las Vegas' coaching staff can continue expediting Stukes' development, the better. Even opposing offenses know how critical he is to the Raiders' defense. He may be the team's most dependable rookie.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands off the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Ashton Jeanty

The second-year back continues to make an impact where he can, even if that is not as a rusher out of the backfield. Jeanty has remained a weapon in the passing game, which has helped get him the ball in space.

It is less than if he were healthy, but when catching and running, Jeanty shows he has the ability to move well enough to still create explosive plays. Aside from his preseason injury, it's interesting that he seems so much more successful as a pass-catcher than as a rusher.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also raises more questions about the Las Vegas' offense altogether.

CB Hezekiah Masses

After two weeks of tough tests, Masses looked more like the player he was during Las Vegas' 3-0 start. There is still more room for growth, but Week 6 confirmed that Masses is coachable. He will need that mentality moving forward, as opposing teams will keep attacking him.

Most young cornerbacks struggle at some point as rookies, as it is one of the toughest positions to transition to from college to the professional level. Kubiak gave insight into how he has handled the growth of what many saw as the Raiders' biggest question mark this season.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the best advice you can give them is that you just keep playing. Especially as a defensive back, you're going to get beat, and when you get beat everybody in the free world is going to know it because it's on TV," Kubiak said the day after the game.

"When a defensive lineman misses his gap, they're going to show the guy that missed the tackle. So, you got to have thick skin, and you got to move on to the next play. Just keep playing, keep competing.”

OL Caleb Rogers

The Raiders started Rogers at right guard against the Bills over Jackson Powers-Johnson. Las Vegas had long prepared for the move, whether it was for performance-based or health-based reasons. The offseason competition between the two prepared both to start eventually.

Rogers was serviceable on Sunday, but had several plays that made it clear he needs more physical development and more in-game experience. Kubiak was honest in his assessment of Rogers' Week 6 performance.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with guard Caleb Rogers (76) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Caleb [Rogers] was prepared. There's some good and bad. I see him as a young player that's continuing to improve,” Kubiak said.