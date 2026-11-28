Raiders' Latest Depth Chart Raises Many Questions Heading Into Week 12
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The Las Vegas Raiders are slated for their first primetime game under Klint Kubiak, with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the way. The Cleveland Browns have played well this season, especially late in games.
Below is our analysis of the Raiders' most recent depth chart.
Quarterback
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: The two losses with Mendoza as the starter felt different than the others, didn't they?
The rookie brings a skill set Las Vegas has sorely needed at quarterback. Those skills help compensate for many of the things the Raiders' roster is still missing on offense.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Jeanty is coming off one of the best games of his career. If he and the Raiders can get going on the ground again this week, they may have officially found some answers to an issue that has plagued them for years.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward makes one underrated impactful play a week.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Malik Benson
- Dont’e Thornton Jr.
Analysis: Nailor's impact was never in doubt, but it could be on the rise with Mendoza under center.
Wide Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Jack Bech
- Cody White
- Dareke Young
Analysis: Bech's performance against the Broncos helped open up Las Vegas' offense. Now, the Raiders need multiple receivers to have good games at the same time.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
Analysis: The second half of the season will be critical for Miller's future with the Raiders.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Las Vegas needs Burford to keep improving, especially when run-blocking.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
Analysis: Linderbaum is steady. Powers-Johnson is out on Sunday, and could be out for longer.
Right Guard
- Trey Zuhn III
- Caleb Rogers
Analysis: If Las Vegas can run the ball well again in Week 12, it is time to give Zuhn his due. It would be a small sample size, but following up their best rushing game of the season with another successful outing would make Zuhn's rise another example of a young player making an impact.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
Analysis: Overall, Glaze has played well this season and did last Sunday as well. The Raiders need more from all of their starting offensive linemen, but if the rest of the offensive line holds up, Mendoza remains mobile and gets rid of the ball, Glaze will only get better.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
Analysis: Bowers is officially listed as questionable for Week 12. If the weather becomes a concern whatsoever, it may be best not to risk further injury to Bowers' ankle for a team that has lost seven of its last eight games.
The Raiders have enough with Mayer and Thomas to get through the game. Having Bowers undoubtedly helps Las Vegas, but not having him could make it tough for the Browns to figure out who to base their defensive game plan on.
Defensive End
- Maxx Crosby
- Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Las Vegas will need Crosby all over the defensive line again this week.
Defensive Tackle
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Adam Butler
- Thomas Booker
Analysis: Look for Booker to play an increased role this week with the several injuries Las Vegas is nursing along the interior defensive line.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- Tim Keenan
- JJ Pegues
Analysis: Kubiak announced that neither Hemingway nor Keenan will play on Sunday against the Browns. Pegues sustained an injury in Week 11 and is listed as questionable for Week 12. At this point, Pegues may have to play regardless of how healthy he is or isn't.
Edge
- Kwity Paye
Analysis: Las Vegas will need Paye's versatility in Week 12.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: The more Las Vegas' defensive line keeps Dean and the linebackers clean, the more productive they usually are. However, with the Raiders' injuries along the defensive line, the Browns may eventually begin getting through the second level of the defense, as the Broncos did late in Week 11.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Week 11 may have been Walker's best all-around game of the season. The changes and improvements that Las Vegas' secondary made against the Broncos helped maximize Walker's skill set.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Jermod McCoy
- Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: McCoy had a solid game in extended playing time against Denver last Sunday. If he can continue playing well, it could help take some of the load off Stokes, which may help him and, therefore, the entire defensive backfield improve.
Right Cornerback
- Darien Porter
- Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: Las Vegas should continue riding the hot hand.
Slot Cornerback
- Taron Johnson
Analysis: Rob Leonard should continue to mix up the ways he uses Johnson. The veteran cornerback is a chess piece that may be able to do more than what he's been asked to do so far. It may not be orthodox, but Johnson provides Leonard with a tool that could help in unconventional ways.
Free Safety
- Treydan Stukes
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes improves weekly.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
- Tristin McCollum
Analysis: The Raiders need Chinn to play just a little bit faster.
Punter
- AJ Cole
Analysis: Las Vegas allowed two of Cole's punts to be tipped last week, but Cole was still able to impact the game as protection improved. He could play a vital role on Sunday night.
Kicker
- Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay was one of the best offseason additions Las Vegas made.
Kick Returner
- Dylan Laube
- Dareke Young
Analysis: Laube still ranks as one of, if not the, league's best kickoff return men this season.
Punt Returner
- Malik Benson
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Laube might be the best option at both kick returner and punt returner.
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant