The Las Vegas Raiders are slated for their first primetime game under Klint Kubiak, with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the way. The Cleveland Browns have played well this season, especially late in games.

Below is our analysis of the Raiders' most recent depth chart.

Quarterback

Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: The two losses with Mendoza as the starter felt different than the others, didn't they?

The rookie brings a skill set Las Vegas has sorely needed at quarterback. Those skills help compensate for many of the things the Raiders' roster is still missing on offense.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Jeanty is coming off one of the best games of his career. If he and the Raiders can get going on the ground again this week, they may have officially found some answers to an issue that has plagued them for years.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward makes one underrated impactful play a week.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson Dont’e Thornton Jr.

Analysis: Nailor's impact was never in doubt, but it could be on the rise with Mendoza under center.

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Jack Bech Cody White Dareke Young

Analysis: Bech's performance against the Broncos helped open up Las Vegas' offense. Now, the Raiders need multiple receivers to have good games at the same time.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: The second half of the season will be critical for Miller's future with the Raiders.

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Las Vegas needs Burford to keep improving, especially when run-blocking.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum Jackson Powers-Johnson

Analysis: Linderbaum is steady. Powers-Johnson is out on Sunday, and could be out for longer.

Right Guard

Trey Zuhn III Caleb Rogers

Analysis: If Las Vegas can run the ball well again in Week 12, it is time to give Zuhn his due. It would be a small sample size, but following up their best rushing game of the season with another successful outing would make Zuhn's rise another example of a young player making an impact.

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze

Analysis: Overall, Glaze has played well this season and did last Sunday as well. The Raiders need more from all of their starting offensive linemen, but if the rest of the offensive line holds up, Mendoza remains mobile and gets rid of the ball, Glaze will only get better.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Bowers is officially listed as questionable for Week 12. If the weather becomes a concern whatsoever, it may be best not to risk further injury to Bowers' ankle for a team that has lost seven of its last eight games.

The Raiders have enough with Mayer and Thomas to get through the game. Having Bowers undoubtedly helps Las Vegas, but not having him could make it tough for the Browns to figure out who to base their defensive game plan on.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Las Vegas will need Crosby all over the defensive line again this week.

Defensive Tackle

Folorunso Fatukasi Adam Butler Thomas Booker

Analysis: Look for Booker to play an increased role this week with the several injuries Las Vegas is nursing along the interior defensive line.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) walks off the field with an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Tim Keenan JJ Pegues

Analysis: Kubiak announced that neither Hemingway nor Keenan will play on Sunday against the Browns. Pegues sustained an injury in Week 11 and is listed as questionable for Week 12. At this point, Pegues may have to play regardless of how healthy he is or isn't.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye

Analysis: Las Vegas will need Paye's versatility in Week 12.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) greets Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field after a game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: The more Las Vegas' defensive line keeps Dean and the linebackers clean, the more productive they usually are. However, with the Raiders' injuries along the defensive line, the Browns may eventually begin getting through the second level of the defense, as the Broncos did late in Week 11.

DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Week 11 may have been Walker's best all-around game of the season. The changes and improvements that Las Vegas' secondary made against the Broncos helped maximize Walker's skill set.

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: McCoy had a solid game in extended playing time against Denver last Sunday. If he can continue playing well, it could help take some of the load off Stokes, which may help him and, therefore, the entire defensive backfield improve.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: Las Vegas should continue riding the hot hand.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Slot Cornerback

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Rob Leonard should continue to mix up the ways he uses Johnson. The veteran cornerback is a chess piece that may be able to do more than what he's been asked to do so far. It may not be orthodox, but Johnson provides Leonard with a tool that could help in unconventional ways.

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes improves weekly.

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson Tristin McCollum

Analysis: The Raiders need Chinn to play just a little bit faster.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: Las Vegas allowed two of Cole's punts to be tipped last week, but Cole was still able to impact the game as protection improved. He could play a vital role on Sunday night.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a twenty-eight-yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay was one of the best offseason additions Las Vegas made.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Laube still ranks as one of, if not the, league's best kickoff return men this season.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Malik Benson (19) carries the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Laube might be the best option at both kick returner and punt returner.