Raiders Rookies Earn High Praise for Strong Early Impact

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) at Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

This season's early storyline has been the overachieving rebuilding Raiders and their impressive rookies.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Despite the No. 1 overall pick that had NFL executives calling him the best QB prospect in the past four drafts, Fernando Mendoza, sitting on the bench, the Raiders' freshman class is making moves.

In fact, the narrative has focused more on high-priced veterans who have struggled than on rookies.

Let’s dig in.

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The 2026 NFL Draft Class

When the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Raiders selected ten players.

In case you don’t remember, here they are:

NAME POSITION SELECTED WHERE ARE THEY? FERNANDO MENDOZA QB RD 1, #1 53-MAN ROSTER TREYDAN STUKES S RD 2, #38 53-MAN ROSTER KEYRON CRAWFORD DE RD 3, #67 INJURED RESERVE TREY ZUHN III OL RD 3, #91 53-MAN ROSTER JERMOD MCCOY CB RD 4, #101 53-MAN ROSTER MIKE WASHINGTON JR. RB RD 4, #122 53-MAN ROSTER DALTON JOHNSON S RD 5, #150 53-MAN ROSTER HEZEKIAH MASSES CB RD 5, #175 53-MAN ROSTER MALIK BENSON WR RD 6, #195 53-MAN ROSTER BRANDON CLEVELAND DT RD 7, #229 PRACTICE SQUAD

Praise for the Raiders Rookies

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Justin Melo is our NFL Draft expert On SI, and he recently did a deep dive into all 32 NFL teams, evaluating how each team’s rookie class is doing.

He ranked the Raiders’ class No. 3 overall, and even the biggest hater of the Silver and Black couldn’t argue with his case.

Despite multiple players making significant contributions on game day, the Raiders have an astonishing 17 rookies in the building.

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Eight are on the 53-man roster, two are on injured reserve, and seven are on the practice squad.

That many rookies in the building for Klint Kubiak’s first campaign is nothing short of extraordinary.

Where Are the Rest?

With eight of the ten draft picks on the 53-man roster, one injured reserve, and one on the practice squad, where are the other seven undrafted rookies?

NAME POSITON WHERE ARE THEY AT? JUSTIN PICKETT GUARD INJURED RESERVE PATRICK GURD TIGHT END PRACTICE SQUAD ROMAN HEMBY RUNNING BACK PRACTICE SQUAD NIKLAS HENNING OFFENSIVE TACKLE PRACTICE SQUAD TIM KEENAN III DEFENSIVE TACKLE PRACTICE SQUAD KANSEI MATSUZAWA KICKER PRACTICE SQUAD CIAN SLONE DEFENISVE END PRACTICE SQUAD

Kubiak Is Not Surprised

Along with GM John Spytek and his amazing staff of Brian Stark, Brandon Hunt, Brandon Yeargan, and a myriad of others, Klint Kubiak and his staff also had a significant part in this rookie class. While none of them will pat themselves on the back, they deserve it.

Kubiak understands what this class means foundationally for the franchise and what it means right now. I asked him about them today.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Yes, a lot of key contributors and guys that we're still counting on. I think that's a big part of being successful in the NFL is getting your young guys to play early, and credit to John Spytek for the young men that he's brought in, not only as good players, but guys that are team-oriented individuals that are about the Raider Way."

"So, they just have to keep developing. And young guys, they have setbacks too. You have a good game, okay, you get beat, and now you just keep competing. That's the league. It's the most competitive business that I know, and that's what makes it the most rewarding."

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