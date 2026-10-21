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Raiders Rookies Earn High Praise for Strong Early Impact

Raiders 2026: Insider analysis—rookies earn high praise for major early impact, fueling Vegas’s momentum in the first six games.
Hondo Carpenter|
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In this story:

Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) at Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

This season's early storyline has been the overachieving rebuilding Raiders and their impressive rookies.

Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Despite the No. 1 overall pick that had NFL executives calling him the best QB prospect in the past four drafts, Fernando Mendoza, sitting on the bench, the Raiders' freshman class is making moves.

In fact, the narrative has focused more on high-priced veterans who have struggled than on rookies.

Let’s dig in.

Treydan Stukes
Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The 2026 NFL Draft Class

When the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Raiders selected ten players.

In case you don’t remember, here they are:

NAME

POSITION

SELECTED

WHERE ARE THEY?

FERNANDO MENDOZA

QB

RD 1, #1

53-MAN ROSTER

TREYDAN STUKES

S

RD 2, #38

53-MAN ROSTER

KEYRON CRAWFORD

DE

RD 3, #67

INJURED RESERVE

TREY ZUHN III

OL

RD 3, #91

53-MAN ROSTER

JERMOD MCCOY

CB

RD 4, #101

53-MAN ROSTER

MIKE WASHINGTON JR.

RB

RD 4, #122

53-MAN ROSTER

DALTON JOHNSON

S

RD 5, #150

53-MAN ROSTER

HEZEKIAH MASSES

CB

RD 5, #175

53-MAN ROSTER

MALIK BENSON

WR

RD 6, #195

53-MAN ROSTER

BRANDON CLEVELAND

DT

RD 7, #229

PRACTICE SQUAD

Praise for the Raiders Rookies

Hezekiah Masses
Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Justin Melo is our NFL Draft expert On SI, and he recently did a deep dive into all 32 NFL teams, evaluating how each team’s rookie class is doing.

He ranked the Raiders’ class No. 3 overall, and even the biggest hater of the Silver and Black couldn’t argue with his case.

Despite multiple players making significant contributions on game day, the Raiders have an astonishing 17 rookies in the building.

Malik Benson
Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Eight are on the 53-man roster, two are on injured reserve, and seven are on the practice squad.

That many rookies in the building for Klint Kubiak’s first campaign is nothing short of extraordinary.

Where Are the Rest?

With eight of the ten draft picks on the 53-man roster, one injured reserve, and one on the practice squad, where are the other seven undrafted rookies?

NAME

POSITON

WHERE ARE THEY AT?

JUSTIN PICKETT

GUARD

INJURED RESERVE

PATRICK GURD

TIGHT END

PRACTICE SQUAD

ROMAN HEMBY

RUNNING BACK

PRACTICE SQUAD

NIKLAS HENNING

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

PRACTICE SQUAD

TIM KEENAN III

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

PRACTICE SQUAD

KANSEI MATSUZAWA

KICKER

PRACTICE SQUAD

CIAN SLONE

DEFENISVE END

PRACTICE SQUAD

Kubiak Is Not Surprised

Along with GM John Spytek and his amazing staff of Brian Stark, Brandon Hunt, Brandon Yeargan, and a myriad of others, Klint Kubiak and his staff also had a significant part in this rookie class. While none of them will pat themselves on the back, they deserve it.

Kubiak understands what this class means foundationally for the franchise and what it means right now. I asked him about them today.

Klint Kubiak
Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Yes, a lot of key contributors and guys that we're still counting on. I think that's a big part of being successful in the NFL is getting your young guys to play early, and credit to John Spytek for the young men that he's brought in, not only as good players, but guys that are team-oriented individuals that are about the Raider Way."

"So, they just have to keep developing. And young guys, they have setbacks too. You have a good game, okay, you get beat, and now you just keep competing. That's the league. It's the most competitive business that I know, and that's what makes it the most rewarding."

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Hondo Carpenter
HONDO CARPENTER

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

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