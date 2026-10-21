Raiders Rookies Earn High Praise for Strong Early Impact
In this story:
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) at Allegiant Stadium this weekend.
This season's early storyline has been the overachieving rebuilding Raiders and their impressive rookies.
Despite the No. 1 overall pick that had NFL executives calling him the best QB prospect in the past four drafts, Fernando Mendoza, sitting on the bench, the Raiders' freshman class is making moves.
In fact, the narrative has focused more on high-priced veterans who have struggled than on rookies.
Let’s dig in.
The 2026 NFL Draft Class
When the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Raiders selected ten players.
In case you don’t remember, here they are:
NAME
POSITION
SELECTED
WHERE ARE THEY?
FERNANDO MENDOZA
QB
RD 1, #1
53-MAN ROSTER
TREYDAN STUKES
S
RD 2, #38
53-MAN ROSTER
KEYRON CRAWFORD
DE
RD 3, #67
INJURED RESERVE
TREY ZUHN III
OL
RD 3, #91
53-MAN ROSTER
JERMOD MCCOY
CB
RD 4, #101
53-MAN ROSTER
MIKE WASHINGTON JR.
RB
RD 4, #122
53-MAN ROSTER
DALTON JOHNSON
S
RD 5, #150
53-MAN ROSTER
HEZEKIAH MASSES
CB
RD 5, #175
53-MAN ROSTER
MALIK BENSON
WR
RD 6, #195
53-MAN ROSTER
BRANDON CLEVELAND
DT
RD 7, #229
PRACTICE SQUAD
Praise for the Raiders Rookies
Justin Melo is our NFL Draft expert On SI, and he recently did a deep dive into all 32 NFL teams, evaluating how each team’s rookie class is doing.
He ranked the Raiders’ class No. 3 overall, and even the biggest hater of the Silver and Black couldn’t argue with his case.
Despite multiple players making significant contributions on game day, the Raiders have an astonishing 17 rookies in the building.
Eight are on the 53-man roster, two are on injured reserve, and seven are on the practice squad.
That many rookies in the building for Klint Kubiak’s first campaign is nothing short of extraordinary.
Where Are the Rest?
With eight of the ten draft picks on the 53-man roster, one injured reserve, and one on the practice squad, where are the other seven undrafted rookies?
NAME
POSITON
WHERE ARE THEY AT?
JUSTIN PICKETT
GUARD
INJURED RESERVE
PATRICK GURD
TIGHT END
PRACTICE SQUAD
ROMAN HEMBY
RUNNING BACK
PRACTICE SQUAD
NIKLAS HENNING
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
PRACTICE SQUAD
TIM KEENAN III
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
PRACTICE SQUAD
KANSEI MATSUZAWA
KICKER
PRACTICE SQUAD
CIAN SLONE
DEFENISVE END
PRACTICE SQUAD
Kubiak Is Not Surprised
Along with GM John Spytek and his amazing staff of Brian Stark, Brandon Hunt, Brandon Yeargan, and a myriad of others, Klint Kubiak and his staff also had a significant part in this rookie class. While none of them will pat themselves on the back, they deserve it.
Kubiak understands what this class means foundationally for the franchise and what it means right now. I asked him about them today.
"Yes, a lot of key contributors and guys that we're still counting on. I think that's a big part of being successful in the NFL is getting your young guys to play early, and credit to John Spytek for the young men that he's brought in, not only as good players, but guys that are team-oriented individuals that are about the Raider Way."
"So, they just have to keep developing. And young guys, they have setbacks too. You have a good game, okay, you get beat, and now you just keep competing. That's the league. It's the most competitive business that I know, and that's what makes it the most rewarding."
Watch My Latest Podcast
Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter