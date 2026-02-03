Sam Darnold Explains Why Kubiak is Right for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' presumed hiring of Klint Kubiak as their next head coach continues to receive positive attention around the National Football League. As the dust of the league's coaching cycle settles, it is evident Las Vegas landed one of the best options available.

Raiders' Next Lead-Man

Sam Darnold was once rumored to be a potential fit for the Raiders , but the team's front office reportedly decided against bringing him in. Darnold has many more weapons in Seattle than he would have in Las Vegas , including Kubiak. Both Darnold and Kubiak are now headed to the Super Bowl.

Recently, Darnold explained why he is such a big fan of his offensive coordinator, noting just how much work Kubiak puts into the game. Darnold elaborated on what makes Kubiak such a great coach, which will, in turn, play a role in his expected success as he takes the next step as a head coach.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He’s unbelievable. He wakes up at insane hours. He gets to the facility at 4–4:30 in the morning, and he’s there later than anyone. He’s a grinder. He loves football. And he’s very honest and forthcoming with his players, which myself and a lot of the guys really appreciate," Darnold said.

That sounds like the kind of coach Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted he and Las Vegas' front office were looking for, shortly after the offseason began. Time will tell, but Kubiak may be the best of the four head coaching hires the Raiders have made in the past four offseasons.

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“It'll be built organizationally. We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider. We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider. And I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created," Spytek said.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded.”

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.