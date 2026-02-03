The Underrated Traits That Make Klint Kubiak the Raiders’ Best Choice

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon have one of the top coaching candidates of this head coaching cycle secured.

Raiders' Search Nearly Completed

The Raiders ' exepected hire of Kubiak will be their fourth head coaching hire in as many offseasons. Kubiak presents many things for the Raiders. Las Vegas presents Kubiak many opportunities as well, which undoubtedly went into his expected decision to sign with the team.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently analyzed a few of the reasons the Raiders had for choosing Kubiak. Although many of Kubiak's skills are clearly evident, the Raiders' prolonged coaching search allowed them to look for smaller, often overlooked details in their respective candidates.

Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"You’ve seen the result of his self-examination this year in Seattle in his ability to keep adjusting on the fly, through lessons he got on how things were during an NFL season. Two is that he is the ultimate team player. Maybe he won’t say it, but I know he was very reluctant to go on the interview circuit amid the Seahawks’ title run, not wanting anything to interfere with their pursuit of a championship," Breer said.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A lot of guys say that when they’re in this sort of position. I really believe Kubiak lived it, to the point where, even with the two second interviews on Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, I still thought there was an outside chance he might pull his name out of the running for both.

"In Vegas, you have a clean slate at the position and the first pick to get that quarterback (Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza). Second, there’s a familiarity there. GM John Spytek worked with Kubiak’s dad in Denver, and you have Tom Brady as a resource."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shortly after Las Vegas' search for a head coach began, Raiders General Manager John Spytek gave insight into what he and the front office were searching for in a head coach. It appears they believe Kubiak is the coach the provides them those things.

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks down field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded,” Spytek said.

“We're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.