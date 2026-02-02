Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Remains True to a Meaningful Cause

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to draft running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft was much more multifaceted than their need at the running back position. Sure, the Raiders needed a top talent at the position after finishing last in rushing two consecutive seasons.

Still, Jeanty brings much more to the Raiders than rushing yards.

Jeanty's Upbringing

The Raiders drafted Jeanty not only because of his skill set, on the field. After producing one of the best seasons for a running back in college football history, the Raiders never doubted Jeanty's abilities. However, his work ethic, and dedication also caught the eye of Las Vegas' front office.

Las Vegas selected Jeanty, partially because of several traits that can all be traced back to his upbringing in military family. The talented running back has often talked about how his upbringing has played a significant role in his success on the field. He continues to lean on that upbringing.

#ad Blessed to be able to give back to those who inspire me most. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Noah Galloway is headed to #SBLX thanks to @USAA and @DAVHQ! Can’t wait to meet you in San Fran, Noah! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/woNjf7YlLf — Deuce 2️⃣ (@AshtonJeanty2) February 1, 2026

As the Super Bowl draws near, USAA announced that "Jeanty, who grew up on military bases across the world, teamed up with USAA, Official Salute to Service Partner, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to gift deserving veteran and NFL fan, Sgt. Noah Galloway and his son Colston, a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a trip to San Francisco, where he’ll meet with Jeanty and other NFL stars in person before attending the game. USAA is coordinating a similar effort with other players around the league."

Jeanty broke the Raiders' record for scrimmage yards by a rookie, despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. As the Raiders continue to build their roster, Jeanty should only become more productive. He is sure to continue that productivity off the field as well.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) misses a tackle attempt against Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him too,” Spytek said.

“His success -- I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.