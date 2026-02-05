Separating Reality From Fiction: Maxx Crosby’s Situation With the Raiders

The storyline for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason has now turned into one about their best player, Maxx Crosby. Have we seen Maxx Crosby take his final snap as a member of the Raiders organization?

The Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction this offseason, and now will add Crosby into that mix, so it appears to be.

Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Every season, you see Crosby get better, and he never takes anything for granted, and he is always looking to help the team anytime he can.

Crosby is one of those players you just do not see often, and he has been a Raider since entering the league. Crosby has a huge market for him if he were ever available. Players like Crosby are unique, and you do not see them all the time.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby and Raiders at a crossroads

"I supported the Raiders sitting Maxx [Crosby], how they did it was terrible," said senior writer and OnSI beat reporter Hondo Carpenter on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. "That is part of the learning curve that this franchise is going through right now ... We know there is going to be an immense market. We told you, he was worth a two firsts and probably a couple of teams would even give a third first."

"I heard some people say yesterday, he does not have a no-trade. So you trade him, and he says he wants a different contract. He may not have a no-trade, but he has all the influence ... I think this has been brewing for a little while ... Maxx wants to win championships right now. Maxx has talked publicly; he does not want to do a rebuild."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby and Raiders general manager John Spytek receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When you are a personality like Maxx. Which is a driven personality. It is why he is the best. When you talk about him, you put him in the breath, talking about players like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan. You put him in those conversations. Why? Because he is that. He is elite ... Do I think it is a 100 percent Maxx gets traded? No, I do not think it is 100 percent. Do I think it is a very good chance, yes."

Watch today's podcast episode below

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Maxx Crosby.