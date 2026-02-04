Jon Gruden Voices Bold Opinion on Maxx Crosby Trade Talks

The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in the National Football League in defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been the best player on the Raiders and in the NFL over the last few years.

Every season, you see Crosby get better, and he never takes anything for granted, and he is always looking to help the team anytime he can. Crosby is one of those players you just do not see often, and he has been a Raider since entering the league.

Being that Crosby has been part of the Raiders since being drafted by them, it comes with a lot of talk about Crosby moving on to a team that is a contender. Now, the former head coach who drafted him has weighed in.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jon Gruden shares his thoughts on Crosby trade talks

"Yeah, if you are anyone, you make a play for Maxx Crosby, " said former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. "If you are the Raiders, you are one of the dumbest franchises in America if you let him out of there. He is under contract. He is the best player on the team. I think he is arguably the most impactful edge rusher in football. That is a winning edge that a defense has. It is a fourth-quarter pass rush.

Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) on the Bucs and the idea of making a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby. @TKras had to ask#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/SM0pm7juea — 95.3 WDAE & AM620 (@953WDAE) January 29, 2026

Gruden drafted Crosby to the Raiders when he was the head coach. He knows what Crosby brings to the table and that he is a special player. Gruden and Crosby have a great relationship. Crosby wants to be a Raider, and he is going to come back next season better and looking to get things going for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders have not had much success since Crosby has been with them, and that has sparked a lot of trade talks and rumors. Those talks have been going on more often over the last few seasons. But Crosby has made it clear that he wants to remain a Raider, and he wants to be here to win with this franchise.

Crosby is under contract for at least the next two seasons. And its contract is team-friendly. That is the biggest question for the Raiders. Why would you move on from a play like Crosby? He is the best, and he wants to be here. And he is on a contract that allows the franchise to go out and improve this team. And Crosby is still in his prime and has a lot of moves years ahead of him in great football.

