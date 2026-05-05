Several Young Raiders Have Pathways to Significant Playing Time

The Las Vegas Raiders roster is much improved from where it was just a few months ago, fresh off a 3-14 campaign. Las Vegas had no shortage of issues in 2025 or the years preceding it. However, things undoubtedly came to a head with the mess left by Pete Carroll's coaching staff.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Young Raiders

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Las Vegas wasted no time adding talent to its roster this offseason. First, in free agency. Then, in the NFL Draft. The Raiders' moves this offseason should have a clear and obvious impact on their future. However, many of their additions, specifically via the draft, could contribute sooner.

At some positions, such as quarterback, the Raiders have veterans firmly entrenched as starters. At other positions, such as cornerback, they need more talent, regardless of whether veterans are already on the roster. This is the case at multiple positions and will remain so.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Future

With Klint Kubiak likely to lead the way for at least the next few seasons, Las Vegas' front office will continue building out the different levels of their depth chart. Most of their attempts to do so this offseason are likely done, but those moves should prove productive immediately and in the future.

For some of the Raiders' rookies, there are legitimate pathways for them to play a decent amount in their first season. There are other rookies who have a chance to develop this season and push for starting roles or significant playing time as soon as their second seasons in the league.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of the 10 players the Raiders drafted, Fernando Mendoza's expected impact on the future goes without saying. Yet there are few Raiders rookies with a clearer path to earning substantial playing time in their first and second seasons than Hezekiah Masses and Keyron Crawford.

Crawford joins a deep rotation of defensive linemen, but that rotation became smaller as soon as he was drafted by the Raiders. Las Vegas traded Tyree Wilson and released Charles Snowden days later, making Crawford's climb up the depth chart much easier than it was initially.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Raiders appear poised to give Crawford the chance to develop during his rookie season. It would have been challenging to give him meaningful minutes with the many options the Raiders had at defensive end. By moving on from Snowden and Wilson, Las Vegas is banking on Crawford.

He is not alone, though, as the Raiders' need at cornerback should give Masses an even clearer path to significant playing time than Crawford. Even with the return of Eric Stokes and Darien Porter's development heading into his second season, the Raiders' group of corners, overall, needs help.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Masses will likely be given a shot to get on the field this season, and he could be the first of Las Vegas' rookies to see significant playing time in 2026. If the Raiders can get solid production out of Masses, that would be invaluable to the roster rebuild Las Vegas is currently conducting.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained how he and the rest of the front office viewed the batch of players they hauled in during the draft.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We didn't necessarily identify them because they were under-recruited or not very much recruited at all, but just, I love the chip. The good ones I've been around, they find a chip, and if the chip is seemingly wearing off, they find a new one,” Spytek said after the second day of the draft.

“And they really never forget kind of where they came from and maybe that they were disrespected or underappreciated at some point in their career. I just appreciate these guys for the way they attack and play the game of football."