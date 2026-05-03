Development of Stukes, Masses Critical for 2026 Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster rebuild started with a strong free agency and was followed by the addition of an insightful haul in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas added multiple players who will have the chance to climb the depth chart. Some have a shot at a starting position in the near future.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders' Eye Toward the Future

Treydan Stukes is undoubtedly one of those players. In fact, not only will Stukes likely have a shot at a starting position or significant playing time by his second season, but he could make an impact this season. That is, even though he will be playing behind veterans Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn.

The Raiders' front office used a second-round pick to add a first-round talent at a position that was set to become a significant issue at the end of the 2026 season. By drafting Stukes, Las Vegas' front office prepared itself should Pola-Mao or Chinn leave next offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Future Is Now

During the 2026 regular season, Las Vegas should do all it can to get Stukes on the field on Sundays. They cannot let an entire draft class develop in practice only to not see the field until the second half of the season. Young defensive backs learn by getting on the field against other teams.

Allowing Stukes to play early and often in a defense predicated on multiple fronts would be one of the most impactful things Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can do this upcoming season. The more Stukes plays early, the better.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As much as the Raiders have struggled on offense over the past few years, their defense has lacked talent equally as much. Pola-Mao and Chinn are solid players, but the Raiders lack depth behind them, both in the short and long term. Drafting Stukes was a wise move on Las Vegas' part.

The same can be said for cornerback Hezekiah Masses, who will join a group of cornerbacks that ranked near the bottom of the league in several regards. Masses was drafted in the fifth round, but he has a chance to quickly make an impact among a shaky group of cornerbacks.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) warms up before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Raiders also selected cornerback Jermod McCoy, but it would be more realistic to expect him to get surgery this offseason. Las Vegas should take its time with McCoy. They should not do the same with Stukes or Masses. Both players need to get on the field as soon as possible.

Las Vegas does not have lofty expectations in 2026. Developing talent at positions where they have been among the league's worst, such as their defensive backfield, must be at the top of mind. The Raiders have made moves with an eye towards the future, such as adding 10 serviceable players.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most valuable steps they can take next is to let Stukes and Masses get on the field and work through their growing pains early. All defensive backs go through a challenging developmental period once they enter the league. Some are longer than others.

With few expectations for the Raiders this season, it only makes sense for them to let Masses and Stukes work through those growing pains now. Las Vegas has the future in mind. The best thing they can do for their future is to bring McCoy along slowly and play Stukes and Masses.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Raiders have made all the right moves this offseason. There have been no wasted moves, so far. The only way their moves, specifically in the draft, can go to waste this season is if Stukes and Masses do not play until late in the season.

They can take their time with every other pick. Those two must play as soon as possible.