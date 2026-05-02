1 Veteran, Aside From Crosby, Raiders Rookie Crawford Should Emulate

The Las Vegas Raiders added edge rusher Keyron Crawford in the third round of the NFL Draft. His rookie season will be spent behind several more experienced defensive linemen that the Raiders have gradually added over the last few years. This will give Crawford time to develop more.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders' Roster

The Raiders will depend on their rotation of veteran defensive linemen to help bring Crawford along during his rookie season. He is sure to get on the field, which will help shorten his learning curve, but the veterans he will be surrounded by at his position group will likely help him more early on.

Las Vegas has one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League returning after a well-documented offseason situation. Maxx Crosby is the defensive end for any rookie edge rusher and young player at the position to learn from to start their career. That goes without saying.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Maxx [Crosby] is, he's definitely one of my favorite players as far as just how he attacks the field, how he carries himself. So, I can't lie, I'm going to pick the ins and outs, everything about him,” Crawford said shortly after he was drafted.

“So, it's more so just taking that apart and just translating that to my game, translating that to my routine and my schedule, and just trying to be the best person as well. Just being able to learn from him at a young age, but also still being able to bypass him at the same time. So, it's more so if I can't bypass him, I definitely want to play alongside on the other edge."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby will naturally take the leadership role he has earned and maintained over the past five or so seasons. He will also maintain his own elite level of play on the field. Although Crawford and the others want to learn from Crosby, there is only so much he can do.

The Raiders' rookies will have to learn all they can from anyone on the roster. It will be required of him. Luckily, the Raiders have a player already on the roster, aside from Crosby, who can help him out.

The Veteran Who Should Take Crawford Under His Wing

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office is sold on Crawford's talent and upside under the right coaching staff. Assistant general manager Brian Stark explained what landed Crawford in Las Vegas. They believe he has the potential to grow into a contributor under the right circumstances.

“I think the exciting thing is that we see it that way, but when you talk to Key [Keyron Crawford], he feels that way. When you talk to him, he's really intense, very motivated, he's driven. He's overcome a lot and he kind of found football late. And his experience at Arkansas State and his transition to Auburn gave him some confidence,” Stark said after the second day of the draft.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“And he's really motivated, he knows he's not at his ceiling, he's far from it. He had to and that's the way we feel. We feel he's going to bring a lot as far as competitive edge. And like Spy [John Spytek] said, anytime you can add someone that can affect the quarterback, and he's got the upside to do that at a high rate."

Aside from Crosby, the veteran the Raiders should pair with Crawford Kwity Paye. The veteran has a similar build and a similar style of play on the field, which would help Crawford grow more quickly. Paye is the veteran version of Crawford. Las Vegas would be wise to lean into it.

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) puts pressure on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Raiders are depending on their veterans to help lead their young talent. Crosby is the obvious first choice when it comes to leadership on the team, especially at defensive line. However, as much as he may want to be, Crawford will not be Crosby any time soon.

He is closer to Paye than he is Crosby in terms of playstyle.