We all know the history with the Raiders organization when it comes to drafting speedy players, especially at the wide receiver position. The Raiders' draft history, when you look back at it and see the receivers that they have taken, the one thing they have in common is speed.

Some have turned out great, and some have not been planned out. As the Raiders get ready for the 2026 NFL Draft, the wide receiver position is a need, and they will have a chance to address it in a few weeks.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Right now, the Raiders front office is doing everything they can leading up to the draft and seeing what players they will go after and which ones they want to draft. The Raiders have a great group of football people now that will lead the way in this draft, and the Raiders want to make sure they have a this is a good draft class to help them build for the future.

When you think about the future for this franchise, the wide receiver is a big question mark on the offensive side of the ball.

Speedy Wide Receiver for Raiders to Take

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders might have an answer for the receiver position with speedy wide receiver prospect Malik Benson . Benson has been climbing the draft boards for some teams because of his speed. One of those boards is the Raiders. Benson is coming off a good season last year with the Oregon Ducks. Benson showed the ability to be a complete receiver, and the speed is a bonus.

"I met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That was a great starting point to build relationships with these teams. By the NFL Combine, I already had some relationships in place," Malik Benson told Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants on Zoom. I had a workout with the Buffalo Bills. Their wide receivers coach and assistant GM came down here for a workout. I met with the Cincinnati Bengals as well. I have a Zoom with the Kansas City Chiefs as well."