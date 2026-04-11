Draft Will Show if Raiders are Believers of Bech, Thornton

Two interesting players this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders are their two young wide receivers, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. Bech and Thornton will be going into their second season with the Raiders and are looking to show they are ready to take over in the passing game for the Raiders next season.

These two did not get their shot to show what they really could do last season, and that is all they are looking for with new head coach Klint Kubiak taking over.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It is hard to say right now how Kubiak and the new coaching staff feel about Bech and Thornton . The thing we do know is that general manager John Spytek took Bech in the second round of last year's draft. He also took Thornton in the fourth round.

We will find out more about how the Raiders feel about these two when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around in a few weeks. Many experts expect the Raiders to draft a wide receiver in the early rounds of the draft.

Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. will keep close eyes on the Draft

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is going to say a lot. If the Raiders go out and draft a receiver in the second or third round, they likely do not see that they could do something for the future with Bech or Thornton. Or at least they do not believe those receivers are the ones that could build their offense around. Both of those players have strong and great upside. Another offseason in the NFL and with a great offensive mind head coach like Kubiak, could be all they need to turn it up at the receiver position.

If the Raiders do not take a receiver in this draft or one in the early rounds, the Raiders are showing what they think about Bech and Thornton as true threats on offense. It will also mean that the Raiders' receiver room will be pretty much set on what players will get the most snaps when the regular season comes rolling around. Either way, the Raiders are going to make sure they do the best job they can at evaluating their receiver room.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images