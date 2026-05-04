Raiders' Solid Offseason Roster Additions Forcing Tough Calls Elsewhere

Often, a sign of a strong roster is moving on from talented players for various reasons. After years of struggling to find dependable players on both sides of the ball, the Las Vegas Raiders suddenly found themselves in that position. It is a position they have rarely been in recently.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Raiders' Solid Roster Additions To Build Strongest Position Group

The Raiders fielded one of the worst overall rosters in the National Football League over the past three seasons, leading to several changes at General Manager and head coach. However, Raiders GM John Spytek has worked hard this offseason to revamp the roster.

Las Vegas ' defensive line was the deepest position group on its roster heading into the offseason. Then they added Kwity Paye in free agency, making their strength even stronger. The addition of Paye seems to be a move that will inevitably pan out for them.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and safety Nick Cross (20), back, combine to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, the Raiders added another edge rusher to their defensive line via the draft. Las Vegas selected edge rusher Keyron Crawford in the third round, adding him to a deep rotation of defensive ends Las Vegas currently has. The respective additions of Paye and Crawford spoke volumes.

Those additions were also precursors to another move the Raiders made shortly after the draft. Las Vegas reportedly released veteran edge rusher Charles Snowden in a somewhat surprising move. However, it is not all that surprising after the arrivals of Paye and Crawford.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tough Roster Decisions Are Only Beginning

Up until this point, the Raiders have not had enough talent to warrant many difficult roster decisions. However, as they continue to find new ways to improve their roster, they will inevitably have to make challenging decisions. Snowden's release is one of many to come.

Las Vegas is still building up its roster, so it may take time for a situation like this to affect them, but roster overhauls bring challenging decisions. The Raiders' ability to revamp a position group and then make the necessary changes is one of the many marks of a strong front office.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL is a business. Sometimes players and teams go their separate ways, with no real fault on either the player or the team. That appears to be mostly the case for Snowden. It may take some time, but Snowden will not be the last player this happens to under Spytek.

Las Vegas' General Manager made it clear shortly after firing Pete Carroll that he and the Raiders' front office planned to improve on every level. They have done that so far this offseason, ahead of offseason workout programs, and will continue to do so over the next few offseasons.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As they continue to revamp their roster, decisions like the one they made with Snowden will have to happen sooner or later. The Raiders' front office's ability to make as much progress on their roster as they did this offseason deserves acknowledgment.

Maybe more importantly, the decision to release Snowden confirms the Raiders' front office is confident in their group of defensive ends without him. It also shows the Raiders' front office's trust in the moves they made in free agency, including the additions of Paye and Crawford.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) runs against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Snowden's release was more of a business move than anything else, but that is what the NFL is. A business. Las Vegas will continue adding talent to positions of need over the next few offseasons. It will inevitably lead to players who were significant contributors at some point moving on.

Snowden's release is likely the first of many instances in which the Raiders' front office will have to make tough roster decisions that result in some of their former starting players leaving. It is the nature of the beast for a competitive team.