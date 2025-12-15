Where the Raiders Stand in Draft Order After Eagles Loss

Many have already flipped the page for next season for the Las Vegas Raiders. It happened weeks ago because this season has been a terrible one all around.

It doesn't matter if you are part of the organization or Raider Nation; the Raiders have not given anyone anything to cheer for. The team only has two wins this season and has not won a game since Week 6. When you have consistent losing seasons year after year, the fan base is going to be frustrated, and so should the front office.

Nothing went as planned for the Silver and Black this season. They were supposed to improve this team with veteran head coach Pete Carroll and the whole new regime that was put into place. That has not worked out the way everyone thought.

They brought in a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, who has looked at times like the worst quarterback in the NFL. Carroll has had to fire two coaches, something he has never done in his long coaching career during a season before.

No matter where you have looked this season, it has gone from bad to worse. The only thing many are looking forward to is the end of the season and the Raiders ending up with a top draft pick. With three games to go, the Raiders own the second overall pick at 2-12.

The Raiders could end the season with the first overall pick. For that to happen, they will need to lose all the remaining three games. And that will put them in line to have the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Players Raiders Could Target at No. 2

If the Raiders go into the draft as it stands right now at No. 2, they could be looking at taking a quarterback still. That is their biggest need.

Two quarterbacks come to mind for the Raiders at No. 2: Dante Moore out of the University of Oregon and Fernando Mendoza out of the University of Indiana. Mendoza is the frontrunner to be the first quarterback taken off the board. If no team jumps up and trades for the No. 1 pick, Mendoza will still be there for the Raiders.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) during warmups before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

But if not, the Raiders could be looking at drafting Moore. Both players have had great college seasons and are leading their teams to the college football playoffs. For Moore, he could go back to school or enter the NFL draft. If a quarterback is not there for the Raiders, they could trade their top pick and get a huge haul to add more picks to fill their roster because they have many needs.

