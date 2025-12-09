Which QB Prospects Raiders Need to Give Genuine Attention To

The Las Vegas Raiders are hight likely to get another top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With four games remaining, the Silver and Black are at the No. 2 overall pick right now. If the Raiders lose the last four, they will have the first overall pick.

That is a pick they have not had since the 2007 NFL Draft, and we all know how that turned out for the Raiders.

The Raiders are in need of a quarterback after they did not take one in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have seen what they got in veteran quarterback Geno Smith this season, and it has not been good. It makes all the sense for the Raiders to select a quarterback with their first round pick. It is also the team's biggest need.

Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Tom Brady looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The top two quarterbacks coming out of College Football are Fernando Mendoza out of the University of Indiana and Dante Moore out of the University of Oregon. Those are the clear favorites to be selected as the top quarterbacks. Both are having great seasons as they are leading their teams into the College Football Playoff.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his latest quarterback tiers of the players that are coming into the NFL next season, and here is where he has Moore and Mendoza.

QB1 CONTENDERS

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

"Mendoza is the odds-on favorite for the Heisman Trophy after leading the FBS with 33 touchdown passes, and he enters the College Football Playoff as the top candidate to be the first quarterback taken in the draft. The 6' 5", 225-pound Mendoza blends size with quality arm strength and enough athleticism to extend plays and pick up yards as a runner. As a high school recruit, Mendoza had an offer from Yale, and his intelligence translates to the field.

He’s a tremendous processor who understands spacing, timing, rhythm and leverage, and he clicks through reads at a strong pace. Mendoza is accurate and potent at layering passes, and he can stretch defenses on vertical shots or throws to the far hash. He’s the most well-rounded passer in the class."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore, Oregon

"After a rocky midseason stretch marked by subpar performances against Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa forced some to reconsider whether Moore would even enter the 2026 draft, the redshirt sophomore enjoyed a strong finish to the regular season. Moore is a natural passer who has impressed evaluators with his poise and resiliency in big moments and harsh environments.

He has quality tools, from his pocket mobility and arm strength to his touch and accuracy. Moore may have the most raw talent among this year’s quarterbacks, and a team may take a swing on him before Mendoza as a result."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these prospects.