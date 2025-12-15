Raider Nation, There Is a Clear QB Option Yet

The Las Vegas Raiders have not figured out their quarterback position. That is still a problem, and it has been the biggest one for the last few years. The Raiders will need to figure out what they want to do at the most important position on the NFL field, but it is very clear, veteran Geno Smith was not the answer. The Raiders will have options this offseason to see what they do, and they will go through all of them to see what is best for this franchise moving forward.

With the Raiders having another disappointing season, they are in line to have a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders, with three games remaining, are sitting at 2-12 and currently have the second overall pick. There is a path that the Raiders have that could guarantee them the first overall pick, and that is losing their last three games of the season. With that, the Raiders will have the first pick. It is going to be interesting to see what happens in the next three games.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raiders have Clear QB Need

Many believe that the Raiders are going to take a quarterback in next year's 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders, with a top pick, could finally take their guy that they have been searching for. One player who is going to be the top quarterback coming out of college is Fernando Mendoza, out of the University of Indiana. Mendoza has had an incredible season, and he has made a name for himself. Mendoza will likely be the first quarterback taken in the 2026 draft.

This past weekend, Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, given to the best player in College Football. He has led his team to a Big Ten Championship, and they are undefeated heading into the College Football Playoff.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I want every kid out there who feels overlooked, underestimated to know, I was you... You don't need the most stars, hype... You just need discipline, heart, and people who believe in you. And you need to believe in your own abilities," said University of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during his Heisman speech.

Many of Raider Nation want to see the Raiders take Mendoza in the draft next season. If they end up getting that first overall pick, it is going to be hard for them to pass on him.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Raiders fans might as well buy the Mendoza jerseys now. Now way Brady stands for this dude getting drafted by someone else," said Trevor Sikkema of PFF on X/Twitter.

