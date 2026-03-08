With Crosby Move, Spytek and Raiders Are Just Getting Started

The Las Vegas Raiders are all in on their rebuild, much of which will happen this offseason. A team trading its best player always sends a message. Especially when that team has been losing more than winning lately. With one move, Las Vegas' front office sent a message loud and clear.

Raiders Mean Business

The Raiders have wasted no time making the necessary moves to prepare for the ones on the way. Releasing veteran quarterback Geno Smith and trading Maxx Crosby prove the Raiders are determined to move past their reputation as one of the league's worst teams over recent years.

Las Vegas has a lot of work to do this offseason. Smith was addition by subtraction. Crosby will continue to impact the Raiders for as long as the two first round picks they got in return play for them. The Raiders' moving on from Smith and Crosby confirmed they are tired of the status quo.

Next Chapter

Time will tell, but on paper, the Raiders have officially turned the page on years of bad coaching and bad football. The hiring of Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff, along with the Raiders' possession of four first-round picks in the next two drafts, gives them maximum flexibility moving forward.

Las Vegas' front office is primed for a massive offseason Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained how critical it will be for the Raiders to supply Mendoza with a solid supporting cast. Their recent moves only help make expedite the process.

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

As he enters his second season as a general manager, Spytek noted that he is comfortable with the team he has surrounding him in the front office. How Las Vegas ' front office works together to execute their plan in what is a pivotal offseason will be key.

"I try to be the same guy every day. I got a great group of people around me in the scouting department, so as we approach free agency, I feel like as a group, guys that were here when I got here, guys that have come in, we're all speaking the same language now,” Spytek said.

“We've got a great process in place, and to me, it's always been about the people that you surround yourself with, and so I feel great about the group that we have supporting the organization right now from the personnel side."