Raiders vs. Texans Live Game Thread

Houston, Tex.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have lost eight games in a row. They will face the Houston Texans, who have won more games in the last three weeks than the Raiders have all season. The Raiders will field arguably the worst offense in the league against the league's best.

The Raiders have all but turned the page on this season. Still, with three games remaining and Las Vegas within striking distance of the No. 1 pick, Sunday's matchup against the Texans has significant implications for both teams. Las Vegas has much more to lose than win on Sunday.

Sunday's Battle

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted what his primary goal was heading into the Raiders' matchup with the Texans on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense needs a bounce-back performance after several disappointing outings in a row.

"The biggest thing for me, my job is, again, to get these guys prepared. Whether it's the schematics, whether it's the fundamentals, laying out a plan and a routine for the assistant coaches to make sure that we're working on what we need to work on. So that's part of my job description. I have to do that," Graham said.

“And then having those guys ready to go both mentally, physically, and emotionally, using my past experience and just what I know about them to get them prepared. And then from there, then we get to the game, I got to put them in the best spot to be successful.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Graham took responsibility for the defense's shortcomings, even though he had done as much as he realistically could with the personnel he had been given.

"So, whether it's by unit going out there, or situationally, having the right call things that nature, and then when you have a season like it's gone so far, I point the finger to me, first and foremost, obviously I haven't done a good enough job. But thankfully, we get 17 opportunities, and each week is different, and we got a good opportunity this week against the tough football team, Houston," Graham said.

