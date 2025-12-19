Raiders' Offense Gets Good Injury News Ahead of Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders' health is on the up and up, as they look to end their second losing streak of the season.

Tyler Lockett, Alex Backman, Jordan Meredith, Geno Smith and Ian Thomas were all full participants on Thursday. They were all full participants again on Friday. After being listed as limited participants on Thursday, Jeremy Chinn and Maxx Crosby were full participants on Friday.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller was a limited participant on Friday, for the second day in a row. It may not be worth the Raiders bringing back Miller at this point in the season. He was ruled out for Sunday's game.

Raiders' Recent Struggles

After 14 games, the Raiders are grasping for straws. The Raiders' coaching staff does not have the answers. If they did, they would not have lost eight games in a row and 12 of their last 13. The regular season is almost over, and Las Vegas still does not have an identity. If they do, it is not a positive one.

Las Vegas has sputtered on offense the entire season. The Raiders' defense puts up an admirable fight in most games, until it becomes painfully apparent that, no matter how well they play, their offense cannot score, making the defense's efforts irrelevant.

After ranking high against the run early in the season, the Raiders' defense has struggled against the run over the past three weeks. The Raiders' defense has started to show the impact of consistently losing the time-of-possession battle by wide margins. The Raiders' defense is always on the field.

Heading into the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Texans, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained his confidence in his unit's leaders. Las Vegas is in the midst of a lost season, yet Graham still expects the veterans on defense to help lead the way.

"I'm going to tell you this again. Unfortunately for me, as a coordinator, haven't had a winning season, but as long as I'm the coordinator, and I'm sure as long as Pete [Carroll] is the head coach, as long as we've got Maxx Crosby and Elandon Roberts and we've got Adam Butler, I don't know why y'all even ask us that question. It's not going down like that, period. I don't care what the score is, I don't care what the record is. 17 opportunities a year to be a football player,” Graham said.

“All the other stuff is about being a professional footballer – workouts, all that stuff like that. This is what we did when we were kids. This is what we want to do. And I'll be damned if the guys that I know in that room would do it any other way. I don't know. I mean, y'all can ask me again next week, but that's just how it goes down."

