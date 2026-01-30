The Raiders Were Responsible for One of NFL's Biggest Storylines

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to search for Pete Carroll's replacement.

Raiders on the Hunt Again

The Raiders believed Carroll was the answer at head coach, but he quickly proved he had none of the answers Las Vegas needed. Bad coaching, injuries, bad luck, and poor execution led to an extremely forgettable season for everyone involved. Las Vegas' season went south in a hurry under Carroll.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports believes the Raiders' hiring and firing of Carroll were among the top storylines around the league this season. Carroll's brief tenure with the team was truly a sight to behold, as Las Vegas struggled at a historical level in several aspects.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks up during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"In hiring Pete Carroll, the Raiders tried to mix in the old -- Carroll was the oldest coach in NFL history and brought in his old quarterback from Seattle, Geno Smith -- with the new of first-round pick Ashton Jeanty, standout second-year tight end Brock Bowers and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, back in the NFL for the first time in years. Carroll set high expectations," Pereles said.

"It was a disaster. After a Week 1 win, the Raiders lost 14 of their next 15 games and finished 3-14. Carroll axed Kelly, the NFL's highest-paid offensive coordinator, midseason. There was internal discord. Smith threw an NFL-high 17 interceptions. The team shut down face of the franchise Maxx Crosby, much to Crosby's dismay. Carroll got fired after the season."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines while playing against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Carroll's firing kicked off the Raiders' offseason. Amid reports that the front office and Carroll often did not see eye-to-eye, Raiders General Manager John Spytek tried to dispel that notion shortly after the final game of the regular season.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. I mean, ask my wife, she'll tell you that. Anything that we didn't always agree on we talked about. I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders,” Spytek said.

“ And we didn't obviously get everything right. And again, put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job on that standpoint. But Coach and I had a great relationship, from my perspective, and because we didn't agree all the time, had nothing to do with – I don't know actually a great relationship where everybody agrees all the time. I think that would actually be counterproductive."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

