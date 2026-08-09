Raiders Training Camp Report 13: Inside Two Weeks of Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.—For the Las Vegas Raiders, today is their 13th day of training camp, and they have had nine on-field practices. A lot has emerged.

This team has been expertly maneuvered in every single way.

Klint Kubiak is the perfect executioner of the mediocrity of the past, and with his eye for the smallest of details, he is masterfully implementing GM John Spytek’s master plan.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

So let’s dig in on what has stood out so far.

Youth Is Served, but Not for Long

Most people do not understand that everybody gets a lot of reps in the first two weeks of camp, but afterward, as the team moves towards the regular season, players on the bubble get more reps in preseason games than in practices. A fact assistant head coach Mike McCoy explained on a team with so many young players.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Well, I think it's all part of the plan that coach put in place, as you see everyone's getting reps right now through the first week or two weeks of practice that we're getting into, and just give everyone an opportunity to show what they can do. That's what training camp is for."

Mendoza Impressing the Right People

The rookie has made some plays that put on full display the adoration NFL executives had for him before the NFL Draft, but one thing that impressed McCoy was his resilience.

“The other day when Fernando [Mendoza] threw an interception, the next time comes back and completes the next couple balls. It didn't faze him at all, and that's what you have to have. You have to have thick skin and just keep rolling and live for the next play. It's like a DB on the edge, there's going to be times the ball goes over you, move on to the next play. Don't let one play affect the other. And Fernando has done a great job with that."

Fernando Mendoza | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Surround the Prized Rookie With Experience

One area where Kubiak and Spytek have excelled is surrounding Fernando Mendoza with vast amounts of experience, whether with other QBs in the room or with assistant coaches. It’s paying off, and McCoy is encouraged.

"Oh, it's been great. And then also Aidan O'Connell, and then the coaching staff, what they've done, the experience they have with all the coaches that are helping him. It's a group in there, and you heard Kirk [Cousins] say it a number of times, they're all in this together. They're trying to help each other, and it shows out here."

"It's been phenomenal since the first time we met as a group, and then as we added the rookies after the draft and through the draft obviously, they've done a great job together, and that's what's great. When you get guys like that and they're all in it together, it's a special group."

Ashton Jeanty Is Taking It Up

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Ashton Jeanty, despite the team’s struggles last year, still had a successful 2025 campaign. He is even better this camp, and McCoy is impressed with his new weapon.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #16. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/UjVuv7yZ3U — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 8, 2026

"Yeah, I think he's really taking advantage of what the coaching staff's asking him to do. He understands and he knows the success you can have as a running back in this system, not only as a runner, but in the passing game and what he can do, and it's the number of touches he's going to get."

"You saw today when we had eight plays there in empty with him putting him out, getting him out of the backfield - we've done that all camp long in different formations, but he's taken advantage. And I think Omar [Young] has done a great job of coaching the backs, and they're all doing a really good job. We've got a great group of guys, so it's been fun."

Love for Quay Walker & Nakobe Dean

The Raiders were fortunate to get both Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. They have been outstanding leaders as both teachers and players. LB coach Ronell Williams is thrilled to have their presence at the position he coaches.

Nakobe Dean | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Pushing themselves, like everybody been saying, in this player-led defense. You see the urgency with both of them to really master the details and not just trying to be right in a grand scheme of things but be right through their 1/11th in making plays.”

This Is the Quay

Quay Walker’s talent level is so high that he can play all front-seven spots in the Rob Leonard scheme. A true weapon for the Silver and Black, Williams can’t stop thinking of ways to feature the former Georgia Bulldog National Champion.

“We all been out here practicing and we see like no matter what position he's in, it's like, ‘Okay, he belongs.’ It's not a fish out of water. It's like, oh, that's high-end. To what degree, I don't know. But it's not like a drop off no matter where he is. And that's why I want to make it clear. Like, could he handle the green dot? Absolutely.”

Brock Bowers a Linebacker Asset?

You read that right. Getting to compete against greatness like Brock Bowers makes the linebackers better because they are facing the elite of the elite every day. A fact not lost on Williams.

“With the type of competitors we have in this organization, especially speaking for the linebackers, to be able to cover a generational talent like Brock on a day-in and day-out only makes you better, which it goes into the conversation of the urgency to attack the technique and the fundamentals to figure out how we need to refine it and not being casual with that approach.”

In Dennison the Raiders Trust…and Love

Numerous times, we have discussed how fortunate the Raiders are to have added Rick Dennison to Kubiak’s first staff. The best offensive line coach in the NFL is an elite weapon. Something underrated Raiders free agent Spencer Burford bragged about.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #15. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/XwSkTAohrX — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 8, 2026

"I love the O-line coach here and the O-line staff here. They're real detailed and they're real genuine as far as what they want. They're real open as far as the different techniques that they teach. Each one of them brings their own flavor, own style to the game. I feel like that's really good, especially with all the talent that we have in the room being so versatile with different guys. They bring out different tools and techniques within each individual in the room, and I feel like they do a great job."

Quay Walker Fan Club

Quay Walker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With Quay Walker attacking from all over the field, Burford often has to attack him at the second level during running plays and keep an eye out for him as a blitzer when he blitzes. Burford is a fan and glad he wears the same uniform.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #14. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/YJovTeLzfW — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 8, 2026

“I respect Quay [Walker]. That's my dog, bro. He comes out here, he works hard every day. He makes sure that he has the defense on the same accord. They come out here and they fly on the ball, and they got a lot of energy when they play. So just making sure that you flying around the ball, making sure that you're on your P's and Q's, especially when you're talking about making sure that the right run fits, like you said, blitzing whenever he comes in. He makes the team better."

The Greatness of the Unblockable Maxx Crosby

Burford has the same kind of praise for Maxx Crosby, who, unless you are totally game planning away from him, no one - and that isn’t an exaggeration - can block him. Burford’s praise says it all.

“It's fun, bro. Just what he brings to the table, the energy and the style of play that he has, and everything that he's been through for this team. It's just great. It's a fun time being on the field at the same time as much as possible. Just seeing him go out there, make plays and being the captain and the guy that he is, more testament to him."

"He's in here before the sun comes up, and the last guy in the building as well. So more of a testament to him, just making sure I pray that he just comes through the season as healthy as possible and just keep flying around, making plays, just being the guy that he's been."

A Shot at the Past?

Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ) is facing a battle for his job for the second year in a row. I wrote about that in detail in my position preview. He likes this staff and how they have his back and his teammates'. When asked about them having his back, he explained. While he didn’t specifically call out the former staff, his message was loud and clear.

“I think it's important as a team. I mean, when players feel like coaches have their back, they can go in and go play football and know that every coach is trying to get them better for a common goal. That's what it's all about. All these coaches, they’ve talked about it. They've also showed it. It's been incredible.”

JPJ Is on Team Kubiak

Las Vegas Raiders Traonning Camp Video #13 pic.twitter.com/eacG0UW83G — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 8, 2026

One person who has earned JPJ’s respect is Klint Kubiak. He didn’t hold back when asked to assess his leadership of the Silver and Black.

“He's about football, he's about family, and he's about team. And that's all he's about and that's what he shows every day and in every action he does, in every team meeting, in every practice. He isn’t a big rah-rah or huge personality, but he loves football and he loves us, and that's evident throughout the entire team.”

A Kirk Cousins Fan

JPJ was asked about being on a line entrusted with protecting 15-year veteran Kirk Cousins, and he didn’t hold back. The former Oregon Duck is enjoying his new QB1.

“It's great. I mean, you love having a quarterback like that. I've been around a lot of quarterbacks in my time, even though I haven't been on the field a lot. He knows the game. I mean, he's been here for a very long time. He's done at a very high level for a very long time, and it translates on the field. He's an amazing leader and he's an amazing quarterback.”

Is Anxiety an Issue?

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #12. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/z1nlzPQzKv — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 6, 2026

When JPJ spoke earlier this week, it was interesting that he kept bringing up anxiety. So he was asked, because he kept mentioning it, if it was something that he had to deal with.

“I think every player has to deal with anxiety. It doesn't matter if you're eight years old playing your first football game in two feet of snow in Utah, or if you're out here in 195 degrees in Las Vegas. There's always going to be anxiety. And what you do about that and how you use that and channel to get better, that's on you.”

Kubiak Impact

Superstar free agent CB/S/LB Taron Johnson is a fan of Kubiak. When asked to assess his style, he wasted no time bragging on his coach.

"Ah man, he's not necessarily quiet but he's not like a rah-rah guy, and that's cool. But he lets it be known in those team meetings, he's letting it be known. Like if we're making mistakes, he's on it. Like he's not letting anything slide and I feel like that's the start of making a good team, is not letting those mistakes slide and just building off those things."

Thank God for Youth Coaches

Tonka Hemingway is tearing up training camp. On a roster filled with several players having elite camps, none are having a bigger one than him. One area that has really stood out this camp and even earlier during OTAs and minicamp is his ability to leap and block passes. Something he credits to his youth.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #11. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/Z3SM2pe0qM — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 6, 2026

"Yeah, that's just something I learned when I was younger. They said if you can't get to the quarterback, put your hands up. You know sometimes you get put in bad positions, so you just want to be able to affect the game however you can. And if you can tip the ball up and get it to go up, catch a pick, that would change the whole game."

Kubiak Craves Competition

I have said it so much that it has almost become mundane, but this staff sees 2026 as a rebuild, and they understand competition must be present at every position. The name of the game is to make Spytek and his staff’s job miserable on cut day, and Kubiak made it clear that every spot is available.

“I mean this honestly, I'm not really married to any position. We’re a new staff here, we're trying to establish something, and there's got to be competition everywhere. We'll just sit here and let the tape reveal itself. We know that with Aidan O’Connell too, we got three NFL-ready quarterbacks, so we need to keep getting all of them ready to play.”

Kubiak Is Seeing What He Wanted From Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #10. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/78xgTDUVkc — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 6, 2026

Since before and after the draft, Kubiak has handed down a blueprint of what he wanted from everyone. Mendoza is no exception. The first-year head coach is happy with his young star and the progress he has made, but he is far from a finished project.

“He's just continuing to get better. He's improving. Every day brings a new challenge, crowd noise today. So, there's new things that he's learning every day. Again, he's working hard. He's like every other rookie. They are introduced to a whole new level of football and there's going to be days of failure and days of success. As long as they keep getting better, that's what we're looking for.”

Masses of Praise

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Perhaps no rookie has parlayed this training camp to propel himself forward more than Hezekiah Masses. He has been terrific, and you have to temper that with the fact that no games have been played, but he can only do what he can do, and with that small sample size, he has been great. So good that even his overly stoic head coach had some terrific praise for the rook.

“I see a young man that continues to compete. He's the same guy that he was in the spring. I see a competitive guy. I like where he's heading. He's putting a lot of pressure on that first group of corners.”

More Rookie Praise

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #9. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/Z06cJ5y3i2 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 4, 2026

Another rookie who has done as much this camp as the aforementioned Masses is Malik Benson, the Oregon Duck. He has been terrific, and I think he is the clear WR3. I doubt they will give him that role until some games are played, but the reality is that when Kubiak gives a pat on the back, it isn’t hyper, or bloviating, or fake motivation; it is real. Kubiak did just that when talking about Benson.

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Yeah, I think he's just a young man that's coming here ready to compete for a job, and when a guy can make plays on offense and then be a four core teams player, that says a lot to his teammates about what he's made out of. So, any one of these young guys, they know how important special teams is and how it's going to relate to them making the team and being a successful part of our operation.”

A Real Secret Weapon

One secret weapon on Klint Kubiak’s initial Raiders staff is QB coach Mike Sullivan. A QB guru in his own right, his work with all the QBs, but especially Mendoza, has been a work of art. He is so attentive to detail, and Mendoza, who craves and loves the criticism, deserves credit. Kubiak bragged about having Sullivan to mentor the prized No. 1 overall pick, and leading the most important position in football’s room.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #8. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/9CoXhzRPFB — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 4, 2026

“I worked for Coach Sullivan in Denver and learned so much from him. I sat in his quarterback room, and number one, just the man that he is. I mean, he's an Army Ranger. He's a guy that's been through a lot in his life and has a lot to offer these quarterbacks beyond just quarterback play. Our quarterback has to be the leader of the team, and I think Mike Sullivan is a leader of men. And so, I'm really grateful that he's here and his lessons are rubbing off on all of our quarterbacks.”

Don’t Give Up on Bech

I like Jack Bech, and he certainly has a skill set that could benefit this team greatly. He hasn’t had the most impressive camp, but that hasn't deterred his head coach's desire and belief. Work ethic means so much to Kubiak, and Bech has it. Kubiak strongly voiced his belief in practice this week.

“A professional, a guy that's continuing to get better. Guys make big jumps from year one to year two. Tonka Hemingway is one of those guys. Jack is a guy that I see in there early every day, that's working hard, that's playing a lot of positions, that can handle it mentally. And I see a young player that's going to continue to grow.”

Fear the Freak

Once a player gets accolades from his coaches, media, or even fans, that is one thing. But when the praise comes from a player he is in direct competition with, that tells you all that you need to know. DE Malcolm Koonce had high praise for rookie Keyron Crawford, and it wasn’t just a tap on the back; it was an endorsement.

"He's definitely a freak of nature. He's very massive. He's a very strong individual. He's got kind of his rookie growing pains, but I think he's going to be a hell of a player."

Raiders Starting Tackles Under the Microscope

Kolton Miller is a top-five LT in the NFL, and Delmar “DJ” Glaze, The Mule, is an emerging young talent on his own. As the tackle tandem on the Raiders' offensive line, the two of them are key to the success of Kubiak’s attack plan. Koonce talked in detail about facing both of them daily in practice.

"I've been going against Kolton going on six years. So, he's always a freak of nature. It's like once you think you beat him, you don't. I always get better going against him. And DJ [Glaze] also, he came a long way. I remember him his rookie year and I think he's making strides."

This Is the Quay

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #8. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/9CoXhzRPFB — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 4, 2026

One player who has received so much coverage, and rightfully so, this camp, is Quay Walker. He is so big, so fast, and so strong that Raiders' DC Rob Leonard can literally use him at any of the front-seven spots. Koonce raved about his athleticism and talent.

"It's definitely strange seeing him because I feel like me and him are the same size. Seeing him back there, it's like you see a D-lineman back there sometimes that can move super-fast and super athletic and crazy ball knowledge too, so it's definitely dope."

Mayer on the Move

I have always said how much I like Michael Mayer. Coming into this camp, I also said the time for betting on potential was over, and he had to produce. No games have been played, and that isn’t his fault, but just in camp, he has made incredible strides, so much so that coaches are calling him out in a positive way as an example and leader. Something that means a lot to the newly engaged young man.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #7. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/pmjcuT3cWN — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 4, 2026

"Yeah, I mean it obviously means a lot. I think what I've got to keep doing is keep my head down and keep working. There's some good days, there's some bad days, and I think that's football, but at the end of the day, at this point, I'm going into year four, I need to be a leader. I need to be a leader physically, mentally, verbally."

"We've got a great set of rookies that are coming in here, and they've been working their tail off. And at the end of the day, I need to be there for them, just like there were people there for me when I was a rookie and lead them and show them and push them the right way."

Mayer + Brock Bowers = Stress for the Defense

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Mayer, in the 2023 NFL Draft, was considered the best tight end in that class. In the 2024 class, Brock Bowers was and has already emerged as the best in the entire NFL. If the two of them can grow together, it will be a disaster for defenses—something Mayer is already anticipating.

Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer | | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I think we've already seen it a little bit with our defense. Two big threats, we can both block really well. I think it's just going to be an interesting season in terms of that. I think we just got to keep working hard, keep our head down. Klint [Kubiak]'s got a plan. Whatever Klint's plan is for us, we're going to trust it and follow it, and we're going to do it to the best of our ability."

Mad Maxx Crosby vs. Kirk Cousins From a Different Angle

KIRK COUSINS ANDMAXX CROSBY | DarrellCraig Harris, OnSI

When Crosby and Cousins got into a brief skirmish, there were lots of opinions. I have already offered mine , but what I can tell you is that the players loved it. Listen to how Mayer described it.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #6. Courtesy of, On SI pic.twitter.com/YWl65focIV — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 3, 2026

"Yeah, it's energy, man. It's energy. We don't want to be throwing punches, but I think on any padded day of camp, there's going to be some tussles. That's our starting quarterback right now, and you want him to defend your team, and you want him to have some edge to him, which he does, he always has since the first day I met him when he came in here. So, I don't want him getting thrown out. I don't want him getting a flag, nothing like that. But you've got to be able to defend yourself."

Kubiak’s Offense Spreads the Love

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #5. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/U7xr7MWgbt — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 2, 2026

Kubiak wants every weapon used. The more players involved, the more you disallow the defense to cheat and gain an advantage. Mayer loves how that scheme opens up the field and spreads the football around.

Adian O'Connell, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I mean, you want the targets to get spread around. I think that's how you move the ball down the field. I think that's how you kind of confuse defenses. You don't know where you're really going to go with it. I think it's going to be interesting when we're in there in 12 personnel, what kind of defenses we're going to see, what type of personnel we're going to see."

"But Kirk [Cousins], Fernando [Mendoza], Aidan [O'Connell], they've done a fantastic job of just spreading the ball around, and I think that's play calling too. That's the offense we're building here, that's the offense we're putting in, and that's always a positive for the offense. Always, always a positive when the ball is getting spread around."

Fernando Has Earned a Fan

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #4. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/FGdTwQuGii — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 2, 2026

When a new rookie comes in, their demeanor and attitude tell a lot. Mendoza has come in with a mentality of just trying to make the 53-man roster. He has done an exceptional job of letting his talent speak for itself, and his humility has earned the trust, admiration, and friendship of his locker room. All credit to his character. One teammate who is clearly a fan is Mayer.

"Yeah, the first thing I noticed about him is his positive attack that he has towards practice every day. Not even just in practice, meetings, meals, anything that pertains to what we're doing in the building, his outlook on it is very positive. He does everything with a smile on it, and that's fun, man. That's somebody you want to be around.”

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #3: QBs! Video courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/tJTVknERDP — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 1, 2026

Mayer added, “That's somebody you want to learn with and grow with, and he's done a tremendous job. Believe me, I know it's not easy to come in here and learn a whole new offense and just come in here when the pressure's on you, eyes are on you, and just fricking go. It takes a second, but I've been so proud of him."

"He's working. He's leveling up so hard, and I can't wait to see him keep working, see him keep a smile on his face every single day, and stay friends with him and keep this relationship going."

Treydan Stukes = Taron Johnson 2.0?

If Treydan Stukes can one day look back on his career and say he has even come close to Taron Johnson, that will be an amazing career. Like Johnson, the Raiders want to use him as a S, LB, CB, and nickel corner. With more speed than Johnson, perhaps he could even surpass him one day. That said, as the heir apparent to that role, he talked about adjusting to the NFL and his new and expanded roles.

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I think it's kind of what you would expect. The game is just a little bit faster, a little more complex. It takes a lot to play this game at a high level. And when you're trying to learn multiple positions at the same time, it's a lot of information to take on at once."

"I think as you get confident in the scheme and you start to understand the plays as a whole, what we're trying to accomplish with the calls, that's when it kind of slows down for you. You can immerse yourself in both positions and be able to help the defense in different ways."

The Rookie Is Having Fun

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Do not confuse Stukes’ new role with being stressful. Playing in the NFL is his dream, and he is loving every second of it.

"I think this is a really, really fun scheme to be a part of. I think it gives defensive backs a lot of chances to make plays and a lot of chances to show your talents. If you're good at something, they're going to make sure that you're able to do it, and they put you in a spot to do so. So, I think this is a really good scheme and I think it's going to help our defense."

Spyteking at Its Finest

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I affectionately call the work of GM John Spytek, “Spyteking,” because he is always playing chess while others are playing checkers. He doesn't just want good football players; he is trying to build a culture. He wanted fine men as well. He and his staff have done a terrific job, and Stukes talked about the esprit de corps of this rookie class.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video Part 2. Video Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/zr0q9Uoga6 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) July 30, 2026

"I think we have a really fun rookie class. I think we got a lot of talented guys in that room. I think every single day you can just tell that everyone is stacking reps and getting more comfortable in their spots and learning nuances of their position rather than just trying to learn the scheme like we were in the summer."

"I think you're seeing guys making more plays. Obviously, Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] has been balling, Jermod [McCoy]'s been out there. He's been playing really well. Being out there with Dalton [Johnson]. Everyone's taking that step forward. It's less about learning and not trying to mess up, and more about learning ways to excel at this level and start making more plays."

Don’t Get Out in Front of Your Skies, Fernando

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video Part 1. Video Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/VZdl7JsMoO — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) July 30, 2026

Mike Sullivan is a coach we talked about above, and his masterful leadership of the QB room. He talked on Saturday about Fernando Mendoza getting all of the reps with the first team and what that really means for him.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Well, I think as much as he has opportunities that are going to put him in realistic situations, and it could be with the threes or the twos or the ones. Also, along those same lines as the defensive players because the speed picks up a little bit."

"So, I think it's important that he doesn't get too far ahead of himself, which a young man like that doesn't do that, and he is locked in on the process and just trying to improve. And so those are the things that we're looking for to help him take those next steps."

Don’t Forget the UDFA

Jacob Clark | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Sullivan is quick to point out that the Raiders have more than one rookie. UDFA Jacob Clark is on the roster, and his coach likes him as well.

"I think it's been a great benefit to us. And it's a credit to Jacob, to his attitude, to his intelligence. He's a very bright young man. And the fact that he is of a mindset that he's going to soak up as much as he can, improve as much as he can. His reps, of course, are limited. But he works the individual drills and we've seen improvement with regard to that."

"But his approach, his attitude, he's there to be the best that he can be. But he's also been very, very helpful to Fernando in more ways than one. Before practice, after practice, at night at the hotel, probably. I mean, he's been a great asset, a great benefit for us."

Technique Over Everything

DB coach Joe Woods is another coach having a superb training camp, and while the DBs look remarkably better, Rob Leonard still wants turnovers. So how does Woods teach that? He told us.

"We've got to make plays when they're available for you. But the biggest thing for us is always playing your technique because if you play your technique, then the turnovers will come. So, we do a lot of ball drills, so that's definitely an area we need to improve from last year."

More Praise for the Masses

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craaig Haarris, On SI

We talk daily about Hezekiah Masses, and he has earned it. Woods says that there is one area above all that he has improved in training camp, and it says a lot about the young man’s future.

"I think just being consistent. Like I said, he's a very instinctive guy, so he sees a lot. And you have to be careful coaching guys like that because he'll see something and the guy will be running free, 'Hey, you got to cover that guy, but great instinct'. So, I just think him getting comfortable, speed of the game, the type of quarterbacks that he's going to play against, but just not taking too many risks."

Youth Is Served, but the Vet Gets the Love

Jermod McCoy | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

There are so many talented young defensive backs on this roster who all have a bright future. Woods, however, values and understands why it was so important to bring Eric Stokes back to the Silver and Black. The talented CB is a great player and mentor, and Woods loves him.

Dalton Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"It was very important to me. I feel like last year was good for him after being at Green Bay. I felt like last year he did some really good things and I feel like he got his confidence back to where it was probably when he first got in the league. And that's the big thing I've been pressing him with because the room's so young, they all look to him for leadership. So, he's doing a lot of things that maybe you guys don't see on the field behind closed doors to try to lead those guys."

Sophomore on the Radar

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Darien Porter suffered from the collapse of this franchise last year but has risen from the ashes like a Phoenix and has had a sensational camp. Woods is proud of his maturation, and Porter continues to make moves every day. Something that his DB coach isn’t overlooking.

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"He's getting better. Again, I think the thing with Darien [Porter] that maybe people forget is that he really didn't play that much DB in college. You have guys that play DB from when they're playing little league to high school to college, and he was a receiver. So, a lot of the nuances of the game for him was something that he was learning last year. So, now he's a lot more comfortable. There's still things he's working on, but I feel like he's really improved."

It’s Not About Me, It’s About We

Caleb Rogers is in a battle with Jackson Powers-Johnson for the starting right guard spot. He is athletic, strong, and versatile and is playing very well. He hates to talk about himself, but he credits the team for his success.

“Honestly, I think it's just attributed to this team and to the group. We have done a great job just raising the standard of play with the people that are in the room, the way we push each other, the way that we all work together to you raise our standard of play straight up. And so, it's been incredible to be a part of and has raised my play. It's not about me; it's about the group.”

Praise for the LinderBOMB

Tyler Linderbaum is the best IOL in the NFL and a generational talent. For a young player like Caleb Rogers, having him to his left is an enormous deal. Rogers might not like to talk about himself, but he does his center.

“I mean, he obviously is going to set a very high standard of play. He's been incredible to be around. Very relaxed. He's not doing anything fake. He just is who he is. Again, it's just incredible to see that. He doesn't ask me to be anything special, just to be myself and to embody who I am and my standard of play.”

Channeling Your Inner Dennison

Rogers sounded like Raiders OL coach Rick Dennison when asked about what he has to do to win the RG spot. While his answer was totally genuine, it also tells you that he is listening to the new head man.

“If you're persistent, you can get it. If you're consistent, you can keep it. My job is to be consistent, and we do that every single day by holding each other to a high standard and working very hard. We have an extremely talented group, and so it's just pushing each other to be our best every single day.”

Humility Doesn’t Mean a Void of Confidence

Caleb Rogers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Rogers is a warm young man. He is not a fake tough guy; he is a real one, warm and genuine. He doesn’t have to prove anything to you or me. But don’t mistake what kids today call “chill” for a void of confidence. He was asked about the battle with JPJ and what he thought of it, and that confidence came right out.

“That's why they picked me, that's why I'm here. It's not about me. My job is to make the room better, whether that's by being the best two I can, or whether that's by raising the standard of play by becoming a one. My job is to raise the standard of play by leaning on each other, holding each other accountable. It's not about me; it's all about the group. Being a part of it has been incredible.”

The Mule Loves the GOAT

Rick “Rico” Dennison is the best OL coach in the NFL. Delmar “DJ” Glaze, affectionately known as The Mule, loves having him in the room and coaching him. The tough Dennison is exactly what The Mule loves and needs. He talked about working daily with Dennison.

"It's amazing. Since he came in, he has so much knowledge and all the guys just kind of listen. They're all ears when he talks. He commands the room. Like Jackson [Powers-Johnson] said, he's here for the team. He's here for us. He wants us to get better, particularly our group."

"The team can really only go as far as we take it. So, we just try to strive to get better each day, keep the quarterbacks clean, open holes for the running backs, and Rico [Rick Dennison] has done a great job of helping us establish that."

Kubiak Has the Mule’s Attention

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Glaze spoke in detail this week, after practice, about what Kubiak has brought to the locker room and this organization. Like the rest of his teammates, his words are different, but his sentiments are the same.

"Yeah, he's not scared to call anybody out, and that's great. That's what you want. You don't want nobody to get comfortable. He sets the standard and he holds it. He chose us, so we follow him and that's the biggest thing you want out of a coach."

"You want a person who can call guys out and push us every day. These practices are hard. It’s training camp, that's what it's meant for, but if you're slacking, he's going to let you know. He wants you to push, he wants it to be hard so when you get to game time it's easier for us."

A Dream Come True

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Every offensive lineman loves the run game, and every one of them wants a coach who is as committed to it as Kubiak. Glaze praised Kubiak’s scheme.

“Every offensive lineman's dream is to run the ball. Lean on those guys up front, make them tired, don’t let them tee off with the pass rush. So, it's huge. If we can establish the run, then it opens up everything. Makes the passing game easier, play-pass. Whatever we want to do, we can do it if we can control the line of scrimmage and establish the run early.”

The Men You Block For

For an offensive lineman, run blocking is the apex of desire, but nothing can be as frustrating as not having those men behind you who can take advantage of your blocking. Glaze is thrilled with Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. toting the rock behind him.

"Those guys hit the gaps hard. If they see any daylight, they're going to hit it. That's what you love. Our job is to make a crease, but sometimes when it’s not there, those guys still hit it and find a way to get out. So, you love backs who run hard. Our job is to keep pushing them and their job is to keep pushing us. So, it's been fun so far to see it kind of come together and break through."

Cousins in Command

Kirk Cousins | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

For Glaze, having a veteran voice like Cousins has had an enormous impact. The 15-year vet understands how to handle the huddle and the locker room, and whether it's serious or fun, Captain Kirk is in charge.

"Yeah, he brings the mood now. Like if he sees guys tense, he might throw a joke or two in there every now and then. But when it's time to work, he commands the huddle, gets us right, gets us ready to go. I love being around him. He keeps the mood light, but when it's time to work, it's time to work. He lets you know.”

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