Raiders Training Camp Report 12: Kubiak Lays Down the Law

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders held their 12th day of training camp today (ninth practice), and with their first preseason game coming up on Thursday, this team is ready to start hitting someone other than themselves.

This camp, like the entirety of the offseason, is unfolding flawlessly as GM John Spytek and his handpicked coach, Klint Kubiak, execute the game plan with precision and discipline.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

While today’s practice offered us glimpses of multiple players moving up or down, there are also continuing trends emerging around the franchise, and I want to discuss those first.

Kubiak Lays Down the Law

Klint Kubiak

After yesterday’s skirmish between Maxx Crosby and Kirk Cousins, both men spent the day in what one person affiliated with the organization called “a glorified timeout.”

That said, Kubiak made it clear what he wants and said to a select group of reporters after practice, “We have very clear expectations on how we want to practice and how we want to go about our business, and we violated that yesterday, so we held those guys out. That’s all I’m gonna say about it.”

KIRK COUSINS ANDMAXX CROSBY | DarrellCraig Harris, OnSI

The Team

1. The biggest thing that was evident early, but seems to be growing daily, is the trust not only between the coaches and the players, but also between the players. Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean are two free-agent linebackers who are a dominant presence on this defense. DE Malcolm Koonce discussed what it is like having them behind him and the impact they have on the defense.

"It's crazy having that much trust behind you and knowing that if a gap's open they're going to fill and stuff like that. So, as an edge rusher, it definitely gives you confidence in the defense."

2. The Raiders, in every phase of the game, want to have a multiple approach, meaning they don’t want to be pigeonholed into one scheme of attack. One great example of this is the tight end position. It is no secret that Kubiak loves to use his tight ends, but it isn’t just the Brock Bowers show. Michael Mayer discussed Kubiak’s scheme and how he and Bowers, individually and in tandem, can create major difficulties for opposing defenses.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Two big threats, we can both block really well. I think it's just going to be an interesting season in terms of that. I think we just got to keep working hard, keep our head down. Klint [Kubiak]'s got a plan.”

3. Last year, I said multiple times that I do not believe anyone was out to sabotage this franchise. But that also doesn’t mean they were operating on the same page and in unity. In fact, since I started covering this team seven years ago, this is the first time they seem to be on the same page. Mayer is thrilled that the Raiders are now all on the same page.

"100%. I think the challenge is to stay swimming in the right direction the entire season. There's some good moments, there's some bad moments, but you've got to stay going in the right direction. Even if you take a step back, you've got to take three steps forward. That's this league, that's the NFL, and I do feel that too.”

The Veterans

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

We now turn our attention to the veterans who stood out today. With the continued blazing summer heat and the tempers that flared on Friday, the thermostat was not turned down at all today, albeit there were no skirmishes or fights.

S/CB/LB Taron Johnson

The Raiders stole him when Spytek made the heads-up move to trade for him. The NFL's best CB, and one of the most versatile players who can move with ease between S, CB, and LB, shows out every day. Multiple times, he has forced Cousins to move off of his first option because of the coverage he offers. Add to that, he is constantly coaching and talking to his teammates, showing a veteran maturity and presence Kubiak craves.

Rookie Treydan Stukes is far from where Johnson is, and as a rookie, he should be. But he loves the veteran the Raiders see emerging in his game, and he had high praise for his leadership and teaching.

Taron Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"TJ is a super savvy vet. He's been playing for a good amount of time and he's seen a lot. He's done a lot. He's played this game at a high level and in that position at high level for a while. So, for us to have a guy like that, it's super helpful. It allows our scheme to do different things. I think he's a great role model for me in his versatility and how he's able to help the defense in multiple spots."

RG Caleb Rogers

He briefly left practice today after a collision, but wasn’t out long. He plays with such strength at the point of attack, and today was no exception. He also brings some other fascinating skill sets to the position, and his teammate Delmar “DJ” Glaze raved about him and what he offers.

"Yeah, extremely smart player. The communication is off the charts. He's going to strain each play he's in there. And you love that; you love to be beside guys who have the interest of the team and the O-line first. Like I said, those guys just come in there and communicate and strain. That's really all you can ask for, especially playing on the front."

OT Delmar 'DJ' Glaze…The Mule

The Mule is playing well, having set aside last year's team collapse and building off a terrific rookie campaign; he is doing an exceptional job with his hands and his feet. Competing against Crosby every day (besides today for aforementioned reasons) is a gift for him because he gets to compete against the gold standard. I asked him about it, and his answer was revealing.

“No better challenge to have than to go against what I think is the best rusher in the league every day. If he's not out there making plays, then I mean none of us are getting better. So, like you said, I love it. It's great every day. Good challenge for me. I look forward to it every day."

K Matt Gay

Matt Gay | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In what many thought would be a battle with fan favorite Kansei Matsuzawa, AKA “The Tokyo Toe,” there is no battle. Gay hasn’t missed and is booming the ball like the seasoned veteran that he is. He is comfortable and as reliable as AJ Cole is as a punter. To call his training camp anything less than spectacular would be unfair.

He said of how he is playing, “I'm hitting the ball really well right now. I'm really pleased with how I'm hitting it right now, getting back with Joe [DeCamillis]. We get each other pretty well, and I think we vibe off each other really well. He knows kind of what I need."

"My goals for the end of training camp is just to get back to feeling like my true self, get back hitting the ball, get back to not thinking too much. I think I'm in my best when I'm not thinking too much and I'm just jogging out there, hitting balls, and jogging off.”

The Rookies

On a team that I have said multiple times I believe will carry as few as eight and as many as 12 rookies on their initial 53-man roster, it is impossible not to talk daily about the unbelievable first-year class that Spytek and his team have assembled.

QB Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

When you have the No. 1 overall pick as the Raiders did in the 2026 NFL Draft, no matter who you pick, it is an enormous selection. When said player is a QB, like Fernando Mendoza, it is even bigger.

Every day of this grinding camp, Mendoza flashes the traits that NFL executives loved about him, and he continues to look the part. Today was no exception.

With Cousins watching and Mendoza taking the majority of reps, there were two issues with the snap that I believe were more center-related than QB, and a couple of missed passes. All normal.

What stood out was a brilliant throw to Tre Tucker for a touchdown in which Taron Johnson had perfect coverage, and Mendoza drilled about a six-inch gap for the score. A throw that I believe you would be hard-pressed to find six QBs in the NFL who could make. It was jaw-dropping and sent both sides of the ball into awe. He had another TD to Brock Bowers, but he wasn’t done.

Mendoza showed off his feet and ran the red zone offense masterfully, while adding no interceptions all day. He has thrown only two interceptions the entire camp, a phenomenal accomplishment.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

QB coach Mike Sullivan said of his development, "Fernando, he needs to improve. And the thing I think we're very pleased about is from the spring to the start of camp, there were some parts of his game we wanted him to improve upon and he has. As we added different layers and dimensions, the crowd noise, the silent counts, so forth, he's not repeating mistakes, which is always a good thing. It's a process, it's a long process. We're pleased with how he's developing."

CB Hezekiah Masses

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This young man gets better every day, refusing to repeat mistakes and pushing himself to find extra reps on defense and special teams. Already a team favorite among both players and coaches, on a roster full of guys that have had a good camp, none has had a better one than this youngster.

DB coach Joe Woods said of his young back, "He can cover. I'm all about getting on the body just in terms of being tight whenever we play press. He has that skill set. There’s some guys in the past that he reminds me of in terms of quickness, like Denzel Ward had that extreme lateral quickness where he can get on the body. He has that same type of trait. Not saying he's Denzel, he's got a long way to go, but there are some really good things that he's doing."

S/CB/LB Treydan Stukes

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The rookie from Arizona continues to stack good days on good days. While not Taron Johnson, that is the mold of what he can be. He moves with speed, executes with power, and moves with a fluidity that allows the multiplicity referenced above to flourish with his skill set. He talked about not just being a safety, and what operating in this new role means.

"I think it's kind of what you would expect. The game is just a little bit faster, a little more complex. It takes a lot to play this game at a high level. And when you're trying to learn multiple positions at the same time, it's a lot of information to take on at once."

"I think as you get confident in the scheme and you start to understand the plays as a whole, what we're trying to accomplish with the calls, that's when it kind of slows down for you. You can immerse yourself in both positions and be able to help the defense in different ways."

DE Cian Slone

Cian Slone | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Multiple times this training camp, I have referenced Cian Slone, one of the UDFA hidden gems , from NC State. He continued again today, showing off his versatility, athleticism, and commitment to special teams, which will be his ticket to making this team. You know that a player is making an impact when his teammates praise him, especially when it is a player you are competing with. That is why when fellow DE Malcolm Koonce spoke about Slone, it meant more.

"He's been hooping. He's definitely came a long way. I think he's got a lot of talent to him. He's very fast. He reminds me of myself a lot, like with his athleticism. So, I'm excited to see him develop."

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