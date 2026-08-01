Raiders Training Camp Day 5: Biggest Changes From Past Camps

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are in the early stages of their 2026 training camp, and already things are starting to emerge at both the microscopic and macroscopic levels, beginning to formulate both the small picture of the coming season and the vision of the rebuild in totality.

It has been a fascinating camp to observe, my 27th as a journalist, and, so far, easily my most enjoyable.

GMJohn Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As I do each day, I bring you the biggest takeaways and substantive things that you don’t get to see from my vantage point prowling the sidelines, but today will be just a little different.

Yes, I will share my thoughts, but I also intend to give you a great deal of input from both players and coaches, showing you how they addressed the things that grabbed my attention.

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What We Learned and Heard in Henderson

With the training camp on-field practices taking today off, it allows me to take you inside the building where you don’t get to go. To take you behind the Silver and Black curtain and update you on all that is going on. Let’s dig right in.

The Huddle Happening This Morning

Klint Kubiak

As I type this, the Raiders' brain trust is meeting and reflecting on the first three days of practice. What has stood out to me is how analytical Klint Kubiak is. I have shared with you the story of my covering the Detroit Lions over 20 years ago, when John Spytek was an intern and given the nickname by those in the organization, “The whiz kid.”

He doesn’t care for the term "analytical" and likes "thorough", but either way, the coach that he hand-selected mirrors him, and that is a good thing. Kubiak talked about this morning’s meeting and looking back at the first three days, and analyzing what they should, could, or won’t change.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“So it's good we can reflect after three days. But we have a starting point on where those reps want to be for the guys. We're really thoughtful about how many reps each guy's getting up against what defense. There's going to be times where it moves and certain guys are with the twos, certain guys are with the threes. We'll get the second guy with the ones. We have an early on plan, but it's always a moving target."

No Shirking Responsibility

John Sputel, Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is not uncommon in professional sports to see coaches apportioning blame to players. It does not endear them to the locker room. Young coaches often feel the pressure immediately because of how quickly the trigger is for many owners and GMs to fire coaches. Kubiak isn’t feeling any of that. When asked what he wanted to accomplish in camp, it wasn’t about the player per se; it was about him and his staff doing their jobs in preparing the players.

It would have been a quote most would have glossed over, but not those who have covered the Raiders or the NFL for any amount of time. His answer said a lot.

“Identifying their strengths and putting them in position to make plays on game day. We're not asking guys to do something that they can't do really well, so how we identify those strengths is really important to us as coaches."

Authentic Kubiak

Unfortunately, in sports, most young coaches, whether synthetic or authentic, come across as egotistical to both their players and fans. Sadly, they work so hard to get to this point, and feel like they have to be something they aren’t. It has derailed many careers in my opinion, including Josh McDaniels. That said, Klint Kubiak is as far from synthetic as you can be, and when asked about his first training camp, he had no hesitation in mentioning the assistants he hired with some grey hair and his acknowledgment that he doesn’t know it all.

"Yeah, the guys that we hired. We've got a veteran staff. We got some mix of youth, but just being in constant contact with all of our coaches and making sure we're on the same page. Mike McCoy as the assistant head coach, Joe DeCamillis, many years of experience, Rick Dennison, many years of experience. Those are guys that I lean on every day."

The Epic Battle at Guard

Las Vegas Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Multiple places on the Silver and Black roster are competitive. None bigger than at guard. Kubiak didn’t hide from that when I asked him about it, and made it clear it is going to be a good battle for playing time.

“We have a lot of talented players at that position, and they'll make the decision for us. We're going to coach them up and we also know that whoever started in week one doesn't mean that's the starter in week 17. So, we're always developing and getting guys better throughout the entire training camp and throughout the whole season."

Protecting Their $57 Million New Toy

The Raiders' 2025 season collapsed, but from the ashes of that defeat came a Christmas present.

The No. 1 overall pick yielded the QB Fernando Mendoza, who NFL executives rated the best prospect at the game's most important position in the last four years.

Fernando Mendoza with John Spytek, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Despite the talking heads and pundits calling for him to be thrown to the proverbial NFL wolves on day one, Kubiak, Spytek, and the ownership team are being smart. That is why Kubiak welcomed the chance to explain how the Raiders will chart and evaluate his growth.

"It's not just charting picks and completion percentage. We've put a lot on his plate in this offseason. We expect a lot out of him as these practices start coming. So, the thing that stands out to me is, he's going to have plenty of adversity, like his teammates. How does he deal with it? Does he make the same mistake twice? How quickly can he correct himself? When he does make a mistake, what's his attitude like? What's his demeanor like? Those are really important things for quarterbacks."

No Wasted Practices

Many feel that, under the NFL rules not allowing pads until the sixth practice, the first five are a waste. Those people are wrong. Certainly, the Lions' Dan Campbell and the Raiders' Klint Kubiak jokingly referring to it as playing in underwear fuel those sentiments, but those coaches are more referring to making too much of it, not minimizing it.

New Raiders OC Andrew Janocko thinks these first five will reveal a lot of information that will then translate to when the pads come on.

Aidan O'Connell, Jacob Clark | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"There's a lot we're going to assess; there's a lot we're going to critique and correct. There obviously is the physicality element, especially in the run game, but there is a bunch of stuff that we're going to try to see, do well, correct that, hand placement coming off the ball, how we break the huddle, alignment, assignment. There are a million and one things that we can evaluate, get done now, and when the pads come on, there's another bunch of stuff that we will be developing."

Rookie WR Malik Benson Getting Seen

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Rookie WR Malik Benson had a terrific spring and has been great so far in camp. He has already seized the attention of his OC, but Janocko isn’t comfortable yet. He likes what he sees, but like all coaches, he wants more from the rookie.

“I want to see his explosiveness come to life. We're going to want to maximize what he does, how he comes off the ball, be able to challenge him mentally and do different things with him and just see him grasp the offense and take it from the meeting room to the field."

Ashton Jeanty 2.0

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

By all accounts, Ashton Jeanty had an impressive rookie campaign despite the franchise's woes. But he has come out in year two and already shown his coaches and teammates a new and improved version of himself. Janocko talked glowingly about it.

"I think he's taking a leadership role, love to see that from him. Love to see him just come with that enthusiasm every day, so we're excited for him and what he brings. And just keep coaching every single rep, getting better, being very deliberate on what we're asking him to do each and every day so we can build on his strengths to put him in a position to be successful."

Jeanty Seconds Janocko’s Motion

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Ashton Jeanty wasted no time agreeing with his coach, and the emergence of his leadership.

“I think being more vocal for sure. I mean, it's always tough being in the first year trying to figure out so much stuff. But this year, there's a lot of expectations for me and I think I've got to make a big jump. I think that starts with helping my teammates as well and just being a better teammate. So, I think that starts with leadership."

Jeanty on the Attack

Perhaps no one in the NFL is happier about a new system being implemented than Jeanty. His utilization last year was baffling, at best. That is not the case anymore. Despite Fernando Mendoza being on the roster, he is the featured offensive weapon, and he likes what he sees.

"I feel like I can run in any scheme, but this one's especially great. Running the wide zone and really attacking the defense and getting them running and then hitting them with some inside zone and play action. So, everything goes together really well, and I'm just super excited to keep getting better at the run scheme"

Kirk Cousins in a Cage?

Kirk Cousins | DARRELL DRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

I have known Cousins for over two decades, and I can tell you that every time he has been overlooked, he shines. With zero ego, his inner drive is as strong as anyone I know. That said, some are shocked when they see his spirited side, but they shouldn’t be. As authentic as they come, the pride of Holland Christian High School loves to compete, and the thrill of the game of football. He explained the fiery version of himself that has impressed many in the scorching desert heat.

"I think I've always kind of been pretty spirited and competitive in practice, and kind of have a little inner fire. Sometimes I can be relatively calm, but if you rattled the cage, then maybe you'll see a little different guy. Sometimes it's good then to get my cage rattled because it brings out the best in me."

Cousins Loves Having Maxx Crosby on His Team

For Cousins, entering his 15th NFL season, his body has been battered like a piñata. That said, he really finds peace in having Maxx Crosby, the ultimate QB hunter, on his team, and being in practice with him every day; he loves the fire and intensity of the best Raider on the roster. He talked about the opening of his admiration for Crosby.

"Oh yeah, he loves football. He loves to work, loves being here at the facility, and that's what you want from your best players. And he's going to make our football team better and it was great to see him out there today."

Mad Maxx Crosby Loves What He Is Seeing

GM John Spytek has followed a detailed plan in overhauling this roster, and while it is far from finished, it is already paying dividends. So many times, Crosby has been on a roster embarrassingly void of talent, but that isn’t the case anymore. It is fair to consider Crosby a fan of the changes here in Henderson. He made it very clear.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I was out there doing a walkthrough, and I'm getting in a stance, and we're in the indoor, and I look back, and Quay [Walker] gave me a call, and I just looked back. I looked at him and started just laughing out loud, and I don't even know why. He's like, 'What are you laughing at, bro?' I'm like, 'I've never seen a linebacker that big. I've never played with a linebacker that looks like the size of me.'"

"And he's like, 'No, bro, it's going to be different.' So, it's just cool. There are so many new faces and a lot of really talented guys on all three levels. We want the best guys out there. The guys are going to jump on the grenade and be in the foxhole with you."

LB Quay Walker Is in Love

Another former Georgia Bulldog rewarded in free agency with a Las Vegas Raiders deal is Quay Walker. The talented weapon brings incredible diversity to Robbie Leonard’s defense. He can attack from anywhere on the field, and with his size and speed (mentioned by Crosby above). He was wooed to the Raiders because he loves the system Leonard is developing, and didn’t hide his admiration for it early in camp.

Quay Walker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I love it because teams can't really dictate where I'm going to be at. I'm going to be lining up everywhere. It's kind of what I wanted my whole career. I didn't want to just be a stay-still type of player. I kind of like to move around just because of my skill set, my size, my speed and everything like that. But I’ve just got to stay locked in. I love it, and so far it's pretty good.”

We Have a Mutual Admiration Society

Nakobe Dean | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Don’t think that Maxx is the only player on this team who is a fan of one of his teammates. Nakobe Dean and Walker have talked about it in the middle of practice. Crosby's work ethic, fire, and energy are tangible. Great players recognize the great ones immediately, and Walker detailed what they see.

"I don't think you can really tell that he went through what he went through last year, honestly. Me and Nakobe [Dean] talked about that on the sideline, probably after period five or period six. After the first team period, we were like, ‘Man, Maxx is flying.’ So I'm not really surprised, though."

"All the great players, the elite players, it's pretty much how it goes. And hand to hand when it comes to practice, everybody treats it like it's a game, and that's something that he does. So, I'm just trying to pick up off his energy as much as I can. That's all I can say."

More Respect for the Condor

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

DC Rob Leonard loves Maxx Crosby, and it isn’t something new. It started years ago when Leonard took over the defensive line duties for the Silver and Black. No one was happier than Leonard when the Baltimore Ravens reneged on the trade for the man affectionately nicknamed “The Condor,” and he praised the way his defensive weapon has handled the issue and is back and ready to play football.

"Yeah, he's so steady. I'm like, Maxx is Maxx, you know what I mean? He loves football. I just think in terms of what coach [Klint Kubiak] is talking about with team-first approach and him embracing that and really connecting with everybody. All the things behind the scenes, like talking to a player one-on- one, he's been very intentional about. And being a leader."

The Raiders $81 Million Weapon

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tyler Linderbaum is the best interior offensive lineman in the NFL, and a superstar many in the league feel is in the conversation for the third-best center in NFL history, with Jason Kelce. The Raiders rewarded him with the highest contract for an interior offensive lineman in history. His athleticism is beyond impressive, and when mixed with his brutal physicality, it is nothing short of pigskin art.

Because so much of his game is physicality, I asked him about handling the first five practices without pads, and his true professionalism shone through in his answer.

"I mean, we’re in the NFL, you got to learn how to practice, take care of your teammates, but also finding ways to get better. That's the value in mental reps and individual periods are much more important. There is always a time and place once the pads come on that you really can show your physicality, but right now, it's more mental and getting back into the swing of things.”

Cap Lays It Out

Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders captain, Kolton Miller, is not only a stalwart at LT but one of the most universally respected players on the roster. Nicknamed “Cap” because of his long-term respect, similar to Los Angeles Lakers C Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Miller is not the most vociferous man on the team; he doesn’t need to be. But when he speaks, the entire team stops and listens.

The Raiders made so many great additions in the offseason, but one of the biggest is adding the best offensive line coach in the NFL, Rick Dennison. Miller likes what he is bringing to the young OL that this trusted veteran anchors.

Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“He's been in the game for a while. He's coached a lot of great guys. He's very detail-oriented with his coaching technique, but I think with his experience, he has a broader skillset for things that brings that next level to it. It's not too complicated right now. We're doing the drill work, getting good drill work, getting good work in, and our goal is to try to transfer that over."

Cap Wants More

Las Vegas Raiders star LT Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One thing that not only puts the character of Kolton Miller on the front burner but also highlights the accolades of Tyler Linderbaum is the respect Cap has for him. In a look-at-me world, that isn’t Miller. He wants to win, and when asked about the addition of Linderbaum, Miller couldn’t hide his appreciation for his new, highly talented teammate.

“I wish we could have five of those guys, that would be freaking awesome. But when we go to team, we get the call point, and we're just able to go. That's what Coach [Klint] Kubiak wants us to do. He's emphasizing us running the ball, coming off together as a group. So, we're doing that and he's really taking charge.”

A Much Overlooked Benefit to Roster Building

Spytek has added multiple players from the same schools. No one can overlook that guys who already have chemistry and communication skills from playing together before make the very limited NFL process faster. On the Raiders' defense, Robbie Leonard has three Bulldogs with long-term (three-year) deals that will be here for a significant time.

Leonard couldn’t hide how much it helps his young, burgeoning defense.

"A lot. Genuine relationships are real in this profession. I always like to observe how people are actually communicating and what they're saying when they're getting Gatorade on a water break. We don't have the luxury of time to develop relationships and when they know each other, it does help. And to create that brotherhood and you're looking for that connection. Coach talked about being the most connected. That's really important, I believe in that wholeheartedly."

Brock Bowers Appreciates Spytek’s Building Skills

One of the four Georgia Bulldogs is Brock Bowers. The NFL’s best TE loves having his fellow Bulldogs on the roster and the community it is building.

"Oh yeah, we talk a little bit. It's good to have them here. I mean, they're a huge help and they're all great players over there. So, I'm excited to see what they do. The offense is always talking to the defense and seeing if they are giving anything away because that's what training camps is for, to see what you're doing bad against them, and then they can communicate with us and communicate with them."

Mendoza’s Mentality

Fernando Mendoza | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Fernando Mendoza entered the league as one of the most decorated No. 1 overall picks in a long time. The young man is the reigning National Champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and superstar leader. But don’t tell him that. He is a grinder who fully understands the weight of his situation, but isn’t stressed over it. He understands the plan that Tom Brady, Spytek, and Kubiak have for him, and he is well aware that he isn’t ready yet. He said as much.

“I believe that when you have a better understanding of the schematics and the scheme of why you're calling the play, what the play is, you're able to be more comfortable and calm. Especially in OTAs, all the rookies are doing their best to learn the playbook so that when we have this big summer break to dive into the playbook and understand the ins and outs of it, it gives you more of a chance to actually read the defense.”

Stokes Is Stoked

The Raiders' terrific CB, Eric Stokes, was one of the few players to have a good 2025 campaign, and the Georgia Bulldog was able to get a three-year deal from the Raiders as a reward. Once a Green Bay Packer, he had a rookie campaign that many thought deserved All-Pro praise. So with Spytek adding four new defensive backs via the NFL Draft alone, the man you can see teaching them and coaching them on and off the field had a lot to say about their development.

Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Man, everything going good. Like I mean, of course they young and all this stuff, but then again, they growing. Like everybody gonna have their own growing pains and all that stuff, but that's part of it. This is this training camp. That's why we was just talking on the sideline, man. Go out there and practice things that you don't normally do, that you don't really want to try."

"I'd rather for you to mess up here than you get out of game and you mess it up. So come on, man. Let's go ahead and get through any and every little thing that you want to do, find yourself and all this stuff to where once game time comes, you know what works and you know what don't.”

Variety Is the Spice of Life

Brandon Cleveland, Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

You don’t really think of that term when it comes to the NFL, but it fits in the Silver and Black franchise concept. When you look all over the field, you see so many players who can play so many spots, and it leaps to the top of your mind when you see guys making plays from many different places.

That diversity will make the Raiders better with only a 53-man roster, and Kubiak did a terrific job of breaking down what exactly that looks like.

Kansei Matsuzawa | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“The guys that like aren't an established guy, which is probably 90% of the team, in order for them to make the roster it’s special teams and playing multiple positions. Receivers that can play all three, fullbacks that can play tight end and vice versa, DBs that can play corner, nickel and safety, so that's how you make the roster in the NFL.”

Don’t Get Comfortable

Klint Kubiak

One thing Kubiak doesn’t want is comfortable players or coaches. He wants a roster every day, earning their spot, competing for their spot, and making the organization better. He craves it, and he is getting it. He detailed it for us after practice.

“Anytime that a guy knows that his spot's in jeopardy, no one's comfortable. So, that's great for coaches, for players to not be comfortable. The NFL does a really good job making sure that's a reality. When our team can be competitive at all positions, and our roster, our young roster, can push the veterans, we’re going to keep getting better.”

Fullback on Display

Connor Heyward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One player having a great camp is FB Connor Heyward. The versatile weapon can play FB (primary position), RB, TE, and any other area Kubiak’s mad scientist offensive mind can conceive. The proud Michigan State Spartan (Go Green) has already shown his versatility, and his coach likes him.

“I think your fullback has to be one of your smartest players on the team. For us to be able to block the two-back run game and block the drop-back protections, and to play all the special teams, you’ve got to be in great shape and you’ve got to be really smart. Connor's made a really good first impression…”

AOC Is Comfortable

Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Entering his fourth NFL training camp, perhaps no player on the roster has fallen victim to the Raiders' futility as a franchise more than Aidan O’Connell. But yesterday in practice, he looked comfortable in the scheme, on target, moving guys around, and in his general overall demeanor. It was refreshing. AOC is not a controversial person, and when I asked him about his comfort, unknowingly, I would presume, in his praise of the current staff, it shed light on his dreadful first three seasons.

“I think how our coaches are installing the plays each day, just the efficiency of our meetings I think is a big part of it. I think the details, the detail-oriented-ness of the meetings, and how the coaches are talking about it, how the players are echoing that I think it's beneficial not just to myself, but everybody."

Another Shot at the Past

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tre Tucker is a highly talented WR for the Raiders and a terrific young man. Yesterday, after practice, he was talking about the new offense and how it will feature his skill set and make him better. Again, unintentionally, his answer, while 100% truthful, told the story of the dysfunction that has in the past derailed the franchise.

"I think everybody being on the same page. How can we get better as a unit? Because I'm not the only one out there. There's 10 other people, so how can we all get better? How can we all know what we have to do? How can we all communicate well? Because that's what good football teams do. They communicate well and they all know what they're supposed to do. It's 11 is one. However we can do that, I think that'll help us all."

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