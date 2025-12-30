Potential QB Target Fernando Mendoza Is a Big Fan of Raiders' Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be one loss away from securing their quarterback of the future.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was recently asked which quarterback past or future he would like to have a dream dinner with. Mendoza made it very clear that there is only one quarterback that he would choose for that Dinner.

Mendoza chose the Raiders' minority owner and greatest QB of all time, Tom Brady. One may believe the Raiders ' chances of securing the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and their clear need for a young, talented signal caller could have swayed Mendoza's answer. However, Brady is Brady.

Many young quarterbacks have grown up wanting to be like Brady. In terms of the quarterback position, he is the standard. It is unlikely any quarterback will come along and top what Brady did for the league and for the quarterback position during his time in the National Football League.

Las Vegas is one loss away from securing the top pick in the draft. Selecting Mendoza would go a long way toward getting Brady more involved. The chances Brady would miss the chance to work with a Heisman Trophy, No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback, should the Raiders select Mendoza are slim.

"Theres a lot of past that I am definitely going to forget about. I am just going to keep it to the present. The present, I would say my dream dinner guest is Tom Brady. He is somebody that I have looked up to my entire life. I really not only loved his play on the field, but his resilience and the way that he has conducted himself throughout his career," Mendoza said on the Heisman Trophy Podcast.

"I was actually born in Boston. I lived there for one year while my dad was doing his medical residency there. He has been a special role model for myself and special idol. My role model and my idol is my dad and mom. I love them to death. However, my football role model to to follow is always Tom Brady," Mendoza said. "

Mendoza went on to note how Brady's resiliency played a part in his performances against some of the top schools in college football. Mendoza repeatedly showed Brady-like poise in Indiana's biggest games this season. He attributes that to watch Brady as he grew up.

"He has had such a resilience. I think that is a thing that the Hoosiers have shown done great this season. Whether it was [against] Iowa, Penn State, or Oregon, resilience has always shown up, and that is something I do attribute to watching Tom Brady growing up," Mendoza said.

