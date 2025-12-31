Where the Raiders Stand Heading into Season Finale

The Las Vegas Raiders are right where they want to be as they head into their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders Standing

The Raiders ' dreadful season is finally coming to an end. There have not been many positives worth noting in a season that has seen nearly everything that can go wrong, go wrong. Las Vegas has an interesting offseason ahead, but there is still one game remaining.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the National Football League as the regular season comes to a close. Las Vegas' ranking is not a surprise, as they have lost 10 consecutive games and 14 of their last 15 games. Edholm ranked the Raiders last in the league.

"Geno Smith was crushed after throwing his second interception on Sunday, replaced by Kenny Pickett, and it's at least possible that's the last we see of the 35-year-old quarterback in Las Vegas," Edholm said.

"The Geno experiment just hasn't worked out as hoped, with the 34-10 loss to the Giants raising his INT total to a league-worst 17 and moving the Raiders into the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft."

Edholm noted that the Raiders still have one more game standing in between them and the coveted first overall pick. Once that is decided, the Raiders' front office has several other decisions to make. The sooner they make those decisions, the better. Las Vegas is headed towards a big summer.

"Whether that pick lands Vegas the passer of the future or not remains to be seen, but it's clear that could be one of several major changes to occur. We need to see what Pete Carroll's future is, and then there's the whole Maxx Crosby situation. Once again, the Raiders are a near-teardown, and it's no guarantee they'll do enough in the offseason to be competitive," Edholm said.

As the Raiders prepare to take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what he hoped to see from his team in the season finale.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I'd like to have fun playing football, practice with a lot of energy, get ready for a game. We're playing Kansas City. They won the freaking division for 10 years straight or whatever it is. It'll be fun to play them,” Carroll said.

“Fun to go against Andy [Reid], to me. And so, there's no reason for us to think about anything other than playing ball. And so, from the locker room, that's what I said to them afterward, that we got one week to do something special. Let's make sure that we do everything we can to create that, and we'll see what happens."

