Two Things the Raiders Need to Do This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking at a lot of different things this offseason. There is a lot more they need to get right if they want to see improvement for this franchise as a whole next season. The Raiders want to make sure they do the best they can to put this franchise in the best position to be successful in the future as well.

The Raiders have lacked stability in many areas over the last two decades, and they need to change that before the situation worsens.

Aside from their head coaching search, the Raiders have other things from a roster perspective they have to get done. This team has a lot of different areas where they struggled last season.

The roster control and who they are looking to let go and bring back will fall into the hands of general manager John Spytek. Spytek is now in a better position this offseason than he was last offseason. He now has a full offseason with the Raiders and can take a comprehensive look at things as a whole.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis walk on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two things that Spytek must figure out this offseason are fixing the Raiders' biggest weaknesses. Last season, that was the Raiders' offensive line and the quarterback position. When those two things do not go hand and hand, it is hard to find any success in the NFL. That is something he wants to fix this offseason.

Roster Moves Raiders have to figure out

Figuring out a plan at quarterback. Geno Smith is still under contract, with a dead cap hit of $18.5 million in 2026 if the team decides to move on from him," said Ben Solak of ESPN. "Whether or not Smith remains in Las Vegas, the Raiders will examine the future of the quarterback position, especially since they will have the No. 1 pick."

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Revamp the offensive line. A key part of the Raiders' inability to run or pass the ball was the lack of support from the offensive line. Las Vegas elected to run it back with last year's group, only for the unit to take a major step back with a pass block win rate and run block win rate that ranked 22nd in the league."

Getting the offensive line and the quarterback position right could put the Raiders on the fast track to start their rebuild in the right direction. The Raiders have the resources to do that this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

