The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do this offseason after the type of season that they had last year. The Raiders have a lot of different holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

They did not have a lot to show for last season and left many to wonder what Raiders' general manager John Spytek will do with the roster this offseason. One thing is for sure: he wants the Raiders to improve, and that is by doing everything he can to give this franchise the best roster possible.

Spytek has done a good job in the past of finding the right players for a franchise. Now, he is going to have to do that with the Raiders.

That is something he did well last offseason for the Raiders, but he did come on a little late and did not have a full offseason with the Silver and Black. This offseason, that all changes. Spytek will have a lot of different things going on, but he knows how to handle it and find players that will fit the Raiders next season. Spytek is known as the wizkid.

Malcolm Koonce coming back to the Silver and Black?

One big decision that Spytek already has on his plate is whether or not he is going to attempt to re-sign defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

Koonce has been with the Silver and Black for his whole career. Now, after talking about a one-year deal last season, he will look to see what is out there, but Koonce let it be known that he would like to return with the Raiders. That is going to be a decision that Spytek will have to make, and it is going to be a critical one for this defense.

Koonce came back to the Raiders last offseason after missing the whole 2024 season with an injury. This past season, the Raiders wanted to see how Koonce was going to do coming off the injury, and it was not all there for Koonce until late in the season.

When the back end of the season came, you could see that Koonce was getting more explosive and making plays in the backfield. Coming off his injury could be a huge reason why Koonce did not get off to the start that many were expecting.

Spytek and the Raiders could bring back Koonce on another prove-it deal, and it is worth the shot. The last time when seen fully healthy, Koonce was coming into his own and causing a lot of different problems for opposing offenses. Next season could be the year that he goes all out and gives Maxx Crosby the other pass rusher that can get after the quarterback.

