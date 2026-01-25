Raiders Key Mistake they Cannot Make this Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to get right this offseason. The Raiders have let it be known that they are starting fresh and getting this franchise into a full rebuild mode. The Raiders have not had any kind of stability in the last two decades.

That has led to many disappointing seasons for Raiders owner Mark Davis and for Raider Nation. That is something that Davis wants to change, and he has been looking for the answer for many years.

The Raiders tried to hit a reload button last season, but it went horribly quickly. The Raiders had one of their worst seasons in franchise history and are once again looking for another head coach.

The second straight offseason where the Silver and Black will welcome in a new head coach and a whole new coaching staff. That is something the Raiders tried to avoid, but after what happened this past season, Davis was left with no choice but to start all over.

Key problem Raiders must avoid in offseason

The Raiders will first need to find the right man for the job because they do not want to keep starting over. Their next head coach is going to be here for the long haul. That is where general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady come into play.

They will be in charge of choosing the next head coach. And they are doing all they can to make sure they pick the right man for the job to come here and give this franchise stability and a head coach for the long run.

The Raiders will also look to bring in some free agents to help the team rebuild this offseason. The Raiders have the money to do it, but they also have to make sure that they sign the free agents from their team from last season, who will help them rebuild.

That is one of the biggest mistakes that the Raiders have been making for years now. They let their free agents walk, and they go on and continue to play well for other teams.

Then, the Raiders are left looking for players to fill that hole, and it is not the same. The Raiders must identify what free agents they want to bring back. This team already has a lot of holes to fill, and losing key free agents could add to that if they do not bring them back. That is one thing Spytek and Brady must clean up.

