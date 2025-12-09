Week 14 Revealed Another Critical Raiders' Coaching Mistake

There have been a lot of questionable decisions that have happened this season for the Las Vegas Raiders. It has not been a season to remember for the team and franchise, and just when they thought they had things going in the right direction, it has felt like they have now taken several steps back.

The Raiders have not won a game since Week 6 and are now very much in play for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft next April.

The Raiders this season talked about the competition that was going on at practice, and that was going to be the deciding factor for a lot of starter roles on this team. Head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that his team was competiting each week leading up to the season and even during the season. But a lot of that seems like it was far from what was really going on. The Raiders have had clear players underperforming all season, and each week that has gone by, nothing has happened.

One player that the Raiders finally got into the starting lineup, but it should have been a move that this team made a long time ago, was starting rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. Rogers was taken by the Raiders in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. We were seen by many teams as a top offensive lineman, and the Raiders got a steal at the third round.

Caleb Rogers looking like the future

With the Raiders' offensive line struggling all season long, many thought that they were going to see Rogers way earlier in the season. Carroll kept coming out with players having to show it at practice, and that Rogers was not ready. That all changed when Carroll let go of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. That is a whole other thing we are going to figure out more of this offseason.

As for Rogers, we have started the last two weeks, and he has looked good. He is a rookie, but he is looking to have a role with this team, not only for the remaining games but for next season as well. The Raiders' offensive line has been better with Rogers in the starting unit, and that is something the Raiders could build off of.

According to The 33rd Team, Rogers had 39 snaps with the Raiders passing the ball against the Broncos, and the number of pressures he allowed was zero. That is a great thing to see from a rookie who has only two starts. A move the Raiders should have made way earlier.

