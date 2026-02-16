Analyzing the Reality of the Raiders' Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready for change.

A Look Back, and Forward

The Raiders have lost nearly 30 games over the past two seasons, officially kicking off a much-needed rebuild. Las Vegas' front office started from the top, firing Pete Carroll less than 24 hours after the end of the regular season. He was replaced by Klint Kubiak a few weeks later.

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus believes even with the presumed selection of quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Las Vegas still has what will likely be a long rebuild.

"Las Vegas is widely expected to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, hoping the Heisman Trophy winner can transform a franchise desperate for stability at the position," Valentine said.

"Even if Mendoza becomes the long-term answer at quarterback, the rebuild won’t be immediate. Carroll was brought in to accelerate a turnaround and reshape a culture that has produced just five playoff appearances since 2000 — the most recent coming in 2021. That vision never materialized."

Upon his introduction as the Raiders' next head coach, Kubiak made it clear he knows the Raiders are entering a rebuild but does not plan to change how they prepare moving forward. Still, the Raiders' success, or lack thereof, will depend on the talent they put on the field.

Kubiak has moved quickly to address his most significant coaching staff needs. The first-time head coach has already filled all three coordinator positions and added another assistant head coach within his first week on the job. Now, the Raiders must fill out the coaching staff and fix the roster.

"Whether it's a rebuild, whether you're on a returning roster with Super Bowl aspirations, to me, the work doesn't change, preparation doesn't change. Every team next year is going to start off undefeated at 0-0, so to me it doesn't change much. Obviously, it's what you identify your team needs in the offseason, player acquisition wise, and then once April 15 starts, we're all on the same plane,” Kubiak said.

“We're trying to put together a great staff of teachers. We got to get some really good teachers and coaches here, and get us all on the same page and get our players going in the same direction. That communication is really important. I think if we can put together a great staff here and get our players up to date on these playbooks and the things we expect of them, then the results speak for themselves after that.”

