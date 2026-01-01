Why Week 18 Means the World to Raiders

For a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, the offseason can be a beautiful thing. It's always tough to go nearly 10 months without football, but this franchise and its fans desperately need the break to wash away the stench of this putrid season, regroup, and rebuild this roster.

General Manager John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders brass will surely be looking to add talent in free agency and on the trade wire, but the draft will be of the utmost importance for this team.

Last offseason, Las Vegas tried desperately to accelerate its rebuild. They added several veterans, including quarterback Geno Smith, and revamped their coaching staff with Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. In the 2025 draft, they spent their sixth-overall pick on a luxury position, taking running back Ashton Jeanty. All of that led to a 2-14 record, one win below their 2024 performance.



Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) recovers a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Raiders have to get this right

The Las Vegas Raiders put together a masterclass in falling short of expectations this season. This franchise tried to skip steps in its rebuild, adding a quarterback, a running back, and a new coaching staff before it had laid the necessary foundation for a winning team. Because of that, none of their moves were fruitful, as the defense, offensive line, and special teams were still far below standard.

The Raiders have to right their wrongs this offseason. With the loss to the New York Giants in Week 17, Las Vegas is now in the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Getting that kind of asset would go a long way towards helping this team round out the rest of the roster.



“Might be the only game I’ll ever want the Chiefs to win”



-my Dad, a Raiders fan of 60+ years — Drew has no sources (@Raiders2Mainey) December 29, 2025

To ensure that they maintain their spot at the top of the draft order, the Raiders need to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular-season finale. If they get their third win in Week 18 while the New York Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas will drop to two. Should the Raiders land the first pick, they'll have to determine whether they want to spend it on a quarterback, use it elsewhere, or even trade it away. But that's a problem for the future. They have to focus on locking up the No. 1 selection first.

After their convincing 34-10 loss to the Giants last week, the Raiders should have no problem dropping another one against the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Oladokun. FanDuel isn't expecting them to, listing them as 5.5-point underdogs at home, set at +225 on the moneyline.

