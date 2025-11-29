What the Raiders Are Hoping to Improve in Second Matchup Against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to end their losing streak today in Los Angeles against their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders have not had the season they had hoped for, but the Raiders are going into this one looking to improve and see how they will fare against a good opponent. The Raiders are coming off a loss where they did not play well, and that is something they are looking to change in Los Angeles today.

The Chargers got the best of the Raiders way back in their Week 2 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders were in that game the whole way, but the thing that hurt them was the turnovers in that one. The Raiders have not been good in that margin, and if they want to compete today and have a chance of winning this game, the Silver and Black will have to have no turnovers. Divisional games are always a battle, no matter what the records are, and the Raiders want to pull the upset.

Raiders Plan Against Chargers

The Raiders' defense did a good job on the Chargers the first time they played, but there are a lot of things they took from that game and want to do better in this one.

“Got to eliminate the big plays, the explosives. Got to do a good job of corralling the quarterback," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "They got a good, solid run game, but they passed the ball a little bit more than expected. But, I mean, every team that’s played them has said that after their seven wins."

"The quarterback is really good. We've got to do a good job of disguising and just got to do a better job of getting off the field on third down. I think they were 4-for-10. We didn't force enough third downs, so that's on me.”

“I got to do a better job of putting them in the right spots. But guys are working hard and doing what we're asking them to do. So, we'll evaluate that from week to week to see what the plan is. But we got to obviously do better. We're 2-8, or whatever we are.”

The Raiders will have to play well the whole game and as a unit. If the Raiders defense could set up the Raiders offense, this one could swing the way of the Silver and Black. The Raiders will have a home game feeling in this one as Raider Nation shows out in Los Angeles.

