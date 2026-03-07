Raider Nation Reacts to Geno Smith Release
The Las Vegas Raiders finally decided what many were waiting for, especially Raider Nation. The Raiders have now released veteran quarterback Geno Smith. This move was done on Friday, and it comes as no surprise after the season he had under center for the Silver and Black. The Raiders cut the ties, and now both sides have moved on.
Last season, for the Raiders and Smith did not go as expected, and it got worse by the game. It was not good for Smith because his play kept declining as the season went on. The move made perfect sense with the Raiders bringing in new head coach Klint Kubiak earlier this offseason.
"ALL PRAISE IS DUE TO THE MOST HIGH," said Geno Smith on X/Twitter after the news came out.
Smith also did not do well with Raider Nation, and the things he did did not sit well with Raider Nation, after Smith had a situation after one of the games last season.
"ESPN sources: the Raiders are releasing last season’s starting quarterback Geno Smith, barring a trade before the start of the new league year. By releasing Smith, the Raiders will open up $8M in salary cap space while taking on $18.5M in dead money," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
"This is the second straight offseason in which Klint Kubiak took a job with GenoSmith as the QB on the roster, and then Smith was moved. Last year, he was hired as Seahawks OC, and Smith was traded. This year, he was hired as Raiders HC, and Smith was released."
"Geno Smith got released might just throw something on the grill today."
"The Raiders just got way better with today’s announcement that they are cutting GenoSmith, the worst QB I have ever seen in my 60 years. Today is a good day in Raider Nation.
So was Geno Smith a bigger bust for the Raiders than JaMarcus Russell?
I’d love to ask Raiders HC Klint Kubiak how he feels about QB Geno Smith
If I have to watch Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz or GenoSmith as the Jets starting quarterback in 2026….
Vegas giving GenoSmith the blackjack table bust treatment: cut before the league year, $8M space saved, $18.5M dead cash burned . They’re betting on Heisman kid Fernando Mendoza. Sorry Geno – house rules.
Geno Smith would be near the basement of my qb preferences, that is, if I was a GM!
Geno Smith is so bad the paid 18.5 million to not play again
