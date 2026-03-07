The Las Vegas Raiders finally decided what many were waiting for, especially Raider Nation. The Raiders have now released veteran quarterback Geno Smith. This move was done on Friday, and it comes as no surprise after the season he had under center for the Silver and Black. The Raiders cut the ties, and now both sides have moved on.

Last season, for the Raiders and Smith did not go as expected, and it got worse by the game. It was not good for Smith because his play kept declining as the season went on. The move made perfect sense with the Raiders bringing in new head coach Klint Kubiak earlier this offseason.

ALL PRAISE IS DUE TO THE MOST HIGH — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 6, 2026

"ALL PRAISE IS DUE TO THE MOST HIGH," said Geno Smith on X/Twitter after the news came out.

Smith also did not do well with Raider Nation, and the things he did did not sit well with Raider Nation, after Smith had a situation after one of the games last season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of Allegiant Stadium with a United States flag on the field during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raider Nation Reacts to Geno Smith Release

"ESPN sources: the Raiders are releasing last season’s starting quarterback Geno Smith , barring a trade before the start of the new league year. By releasing Smith, the Raiders will open up $8M in salary cap space while taking on $18.5M in dead money," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

"This is the second straight offseason in which Klint Kubiak took a job with GenoSmith as the QB on the roster, and then Smith was moved. Last year, he was hired as Seahawks OC, and Smith was traded. This year, he was hired as Raiders HC, and Smith was released."

This is the second straight offseason in which Klint Kubiak took a job with Geno Smith as the QB on the roster, and then Smith was moved.



Last year, he was hired as Seahawks OC, and Smith was traded.



This year, he was hired as Raiders HC, and Smith was released. https://t.co/Grzmwaw2zz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2026

"Geno Smith got released might just throw something on the grill today."

Geno Smith got released might just throw something on the grill today — desvelado (@eshk0h) March 6, 2026

"The Raiders just got way better with today’s announcement that they are cutting GenoSmith, the worst QB I have ever seen in my 60 years. Today is a good day in Raider Nation.

The @Raiders just got way better with today’s announcement that they are cutting Geno Smith, the worst QB I have ever seen in my 60 years. Today is a good day in #RaiderNation — BlknSlvr (@raderznation) March 6, 2026

So was Geno Smith a bigger bust for the Raiders than JaMarcus Russell?

So was Geno Smith a bigger bust for the Raiders than JaMarcus Russell? pic.twitter.com/AxMAwwnZzm — Bear (@the_jabronie) March 6, 2026

I’d love to ask Raiders HC Klint Kubiak how he feels about QB Geno Smith

I’d love to ask Raiders HC Klint Kubiak how he feels about QB Geno Smith https://t.co/n5ogiA1cS3 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 6, 2026

If I have to watch Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz or GenoSmith as the Jets starting quarterback in 2026….

If I have to watch Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz or Geno Smith as the Jets starting quarterback in 2026…. — V💲M 🎲 (@_deonteprice) March 6, 2026

Vegas giving GenoSmith the blackjack table bust treatment: cut before the league year, $8M space saved, $18.5M dead cash burned . They’re betting on Heisman kid Fernando Mendoza. Sorry Geno – house rules.

Vegas giving Geno Smith the blackjack table bust treatment: cut before the league year, $8M space saved, $18.5M dead cash burned . They’re betting on Heisman kid Fernando Mendoza. Sorry Geno – house rules. pic.twitter.com/Uc7BYpHYh9 — Eric Folmer (@DomeLifeSports) March 6, 2026

Geno Smith would be near the basement of my qb preferences, that is, if I was a GM!

Geno Smith would be near the basement of my qb preferences, that is, if I was a GM! — Festy Natty (@festus44926) March 6, 2026

Geno Smith is so bad the paid 18.5 million to not play again

Geno Smith is so bad the #Raideds paid 18.5 million to not play again 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zX77OVl8e5 — Joshua Jacopetti (@THEGOATtwo09) March 6, 2026