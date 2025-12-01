What Chargers Loss Said About the Pete Carroll-Era Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders have lost six consecutive games. Las Vegas has also lost 10 of their last 11 games. There is no way to make the Raiders' loss to the Chargers more than it was, but the Raiders looked somewhat improved.

Watch Pete Carroll Discuss Below

Raiders' Woes Continue

Las Vegas' offense looked better overall, but they still had issues protecting Geno Smith when it mattered the most. After giving up 10 sacks last week against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders' offense allowed four sacks heading into the fourth quarter against the Chargers on Sunday.

The Raiders ' offense and the Raiders' defense simply failed to make the extra play when needed, and that was the difference in the game. Las Vegas' offense failed to sustain drives, converting on just one of their first five third-down conversion attempts, through three quarters.

It was much the same for the Raiders' defense that could not get off the field on third down. The Raiders' defense allowed the Chargers to convert on eight of their first 12 third-down conversion attempts of the game, all of which led to the Chargers dominating the time of possession.

The Raiders once again found ways to self-destruct in a game they could have potentially won.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

All of Las Vegas' issues were on full display against the Chargers, albeit in a much less painful way. The Chargers have the better roster and that usually wins games in the National Football League. Las Vegas' inability to score points on offense eventually catches up to them on a weekly basis.

This happens regardless of how well the Raiders' defense plays on any given Sunday. Week after week, the Raiders' defense holds the opposing team as best as they can, usually keeping the team in the game. Las Vegas' defense almost always comes to play and did for the most part on Sunday.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Then, as the Raiders' offense continues to sputter, the Raiders' defense eventually misses a tackle or gives up a big play. Las Vegas' offense has averaged the fewest points per game of any team in the league and Sunday's outing did not do much to help their position in that statistical category.

Las Vegas' offense looked more competent in Greg Olson's first game calling plays than their last performance with Chip Kelly calling the plays. However, it did not amount to much of a change on the scoreboard, as the Raiders still lost.

Never miss one story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE