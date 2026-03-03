The Fat Lady Has Not Sung for This Raiders Veteran

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will only continue to get more interesting with each passing week.

Unclear Path Ahead

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently noted that Smith will still be viewed more favorably around the league than some may have believed after his first season with the Raiders . After a 3-14 campaign, Smith's future in Las Vegas is currently unclear.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Geno Smith played Pro Bowl football in 2022 and 2023 before a downturn in 2024 in Seattle. Then, everything fell apart for him in Las Vegas, though the same could be said for Pete Carroll's entire operation with the Raiders," Pereles said.

"He's an aggressive downfield thrower, and his ability to operate from under center will find him a spot -- and perhaps even a chance to compete for a starting job -- in 2026."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How This Benefits the Raiders

The Raiders' 3-14 campaign was tough to watch, and Smith was largely to blame. However, it is also true that Smith took some undue criticism. Coaches around the league reportedly believe several other things, even aside from the worst offensive line in the league, held Smith back this season.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained where things stood with Smith, who led the league in interceptions this season. Las Vegas' lost season was not all on Smith's shoulders, regardless of public opinion.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

More recently, Spytek elaborated on Smith's current standing with the team at the NFL Combine.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Obviously, the contract predicates that a little bit. And so, Klint [Kubiak] and his staff are just getting everything together, and we're going to spend some time here, and then when we get back to Vegas, kind of formulating the plan with everybody going forward," Spytek said.

It was reported during the combine that coaches around the league think Smith is still a capable player.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) signals before a snap against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Instead of moving on from Smith and letting another team scoop him up for nothing in return, the best way for the Raiders to get a better return on their investment in Smith may be to hold him until a team is needy enough to give up a draft pick for him, or help with his contract after the season starts and roster decisions have been made.

As the Raiders know all too well, roster changes happen quickly, especially after the season starts. Sometimes, teams that needed a quarterback after Week 1 did not need one prior, creating opportunities to trade Smith that are currently unforeseen.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

