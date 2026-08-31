What Key QB Decision Means for Raiders Going Forward

After months of workouts and practices, the Las Vegas Raiders are wrapping up the rest of their roster-building for the 2026 season. Week 1 is fast approaching, forcing teams to make a wide array of decisions ahead of the season opener.

Las Vegas has made most of the meaningful additions and subtractions to the roster. They now must solidify their depth chart. Several positions have battles that Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff have had ample time to decide on. The next few weeks will be about cementing their depth chart.

Decisions Abound

Among the position groups Las Vegas still has unanswered questions about, none are bigger than quarterback. It is the most important position on the field. It is also the position the Raiders have gotten wrong the most in recent years. Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks since 2023.

The Raiders invested heavily in the position this offseason, signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins before also using the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. From the start, Las Vegas has made it known that they would prefer a veteran signal-caller to start the season.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That preference, and Cousins' prior history with Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, made Cousins the ideal veteran for the job. Cousins looks like a seasoned veteran. Mendoza looks like the future behind a largely new coaching staff and roster.

Kubiak has said repeatedly that there is a competition at quarterback. However, Las Vegas' three preseason games and their training camp seemed to confirm that Cousins should start Week 1 against the Dolphins. Still, as a competitive advantage, Kubiak has refused to name a starter.

Up in the Air

It seems clear that the Raiders should start the season with Cousins under center, but whether they will do so is another unknown about the new-look Raiders heading into the regular season. This may be seen as a detriment, but it goes both ways.

Those many unknowns facing the Raiders will naturally negatively impact them in various ways this season. With all of the new parts they have, they will inevitably face several learning curves. However, Las Vegas' unknowns will work in their favor as well.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 1, the Dolphins do not have much of an idea of what to expect from Kubiak's Raiders. That does not mean they will win the game. It just means that, come kickoff, the fact that few know what Las Vegas has planned or can do will benefit them.

At the moment, they technically have not decided on a starting quarterback, and both of their top two options are new to the team. Those two new options are also playing in a new offense. Las Vegas may look like four different teams in the first four games of the season. The options are endless.

Deciding Factors

Soon, Kubiak will publicly announce who Las Vegas' starting quarterback will be to open the season. However, based on what has taken place on the field this summer, it appears Cousins will do so. The Raiders have no reason to rush Mendoza into a starting role.

Doing so would go against essentially all of the other moves they have made on offense over the past few months. The rookie quarterback is sure to get playing time this season, likely before he ever starts a game. For now, Cousins' performance and experience look set to win out.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, there's so many details pre-snap. Snap points, getting protection set, communicating to your halfback who's behind you, signaling to receivers before the ball snap, cadence, on the sideline going into each series, going to each position and talking about the plays that are coming and things that he's looking for,” Kubiak said.

“And then all of a sudden, the whole picture changes and making an adjustment on the fly and getting everybody on the same page. So, there's just so many things that have nothing to do with throwing a tight spiral or an accurate football that goes with being efficient. And that's what the best quarterbacks do, that's what they are, and that's something that a young QB like Fernando will keep getting better at with reps.”