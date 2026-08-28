Raiders' Mendoza's Latest Outing Solidifies Need for Further Development

The Las Vegas Raiders selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, as they plan for Mendoza to grow into their franchise quarterback. They also drafted Mendoza with the plan to let him develop behind Kirk Cousins to start the 2026 season.

Although there may or may not be a quarterback competition , Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff have repeatedly said that they would prefer their rookie quarterback learn behind a veteran signal-caller . If there were any doubts about that, there should not be any more.

Right on Schedule

As recently as the first preseason game, Klint Kubiak said the starting position entering Week 1 was Cousins' to lose. Although there are weeks' worth of practices between the end of the preseason and Week 1, the team's first three preseason games confirmed where Mendoza stands developmentally.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas gave Mendoza ample playing time, letting the rookie play until the fourth quarter. As he has in each preseason game, Mendoza played alongside several reserves along the offensive line. He had most of his several starting receivers.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White (56) tackles Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders were unquestionably running a shortened playbook against the 49ers, as the two teams will play again during the regular season. Still, there were several areas where Mendoza showed a need for further improvement. It is tough to get a true idea of where Mendoza stands for various reasons.

Along with a shortened playbook, Mendoza did not get much playing time with the Raiders' starting offense in any of the three preseason games. When he finally starts a game, those are the players he will be on the field with. Yet, his time on the field with the reserves was also telling.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza threw an interception for the second consecutive preseason game. A high pass from Mendoza bounced off the hands of a Raiders receiver and into the hands of a defender. Mendoza could have thrown a better pass, but it was arguably catchable.

Aside from that pass, Mendoza did not make many mistakes against the 49ers and led them on multiple scoring drives in the game. It was his second straight game in which he responded well following an interception. He will aim to eliminate the interceptions, but his ability to handle adversity is noticeable.

Areas of Improvement

Mendoza and the Raiders have several weeks before they take the field again to open the season against the Miami Dolphins. Anything can happen between now and then, but it appears Cousins will start the season, with Mendoza waiting in the wings to start at a point that is yet to be determined.

The Raiders' three preseason games were not about stats for Mendoza. It was about getting him additional reps in less-than-ideal situations, such as playing alongside reserves on offense, with Las Vegas' coaching staff keeping most of their playbook sealed ahead of the regular season.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to handoff the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This made the areas where Mendoza needs more work clearer. As he gets closer to his first regular season in the league, Mendoza needs to work on many of the things young quarterbacks need to work on. Timing with his offensive line and receivers.

Mendoza is still learning the difference in speed between college football and the professional ranks, among other things. However, there will soon come a point when Mendoza cannot learn more in practice than he can in regular-season games. Still, he must continue developing until then.

Most of that preparation will come physically in practice and mentally on Sundays, until he is inserted into a game this regular season. Las Vegas' offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko, shared his thoughts on how well Mendoza mentally prepares to take the field.

"I think just his approach to his preparation is something that really stands out about him. How he approaches every day, how he is coming to ask questions. He's trying to get better on every single aspect. He tries not to leave any detail, any stone unturned and he tries to master the details of his craft,” Janocko said shortly before the final preseason game.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) fakes a handoff to running back Dylan Laube (23) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Raiders move forward under Kubiak, few things will receive more attention than Mendoza's growth on the field.