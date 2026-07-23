Raiders Sign Fernando Mendoza: Here's the Even Bigger Story

The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work fixing various parts of their roster this offseason. They made plenty of roster additions that they believe will help guide them toward a future of sustainable winning. Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff were a significant part of that equation.

Yet, part of the appeal for Kubiak when he decided to join the Raiders was the fact that he would be handed the reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Fernando Mendoza was just as much a part of the Raiders' rebuild as Kubiak. They will forever be tied together.

Raiders Officially Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Fernando Mendoza

Jun 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A billboard with the name Fernando to honor Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza along the Interstate 15. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have worked as hard as they could under the league rules, implementing the mental and physical aspects of preparing for the upcoming season. However, Mendoza had yet to sign his rookie contract, making it hard for several other draft picks to do the same.

Considering the ripple effect the No. 1 pick signing has, the fact that Mendoza remained unsigned was noteworthy. As they have throughout the offseason, the Raiders eventually took care of business by signing Mendoza. The Raiders officially signed Mendoza to a four-year, $57.2 million deal. The signing was delayed due to discussions between the two sides over the distribution of the signing bonus.

The Real Story Is the Hope for Mendoza's Future

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it is time for the Raiders to put together Mendoza's second contract, if he becomes what the Raiders hope, he will make more than $57 million per year, rather than $57 million total. So, although there has been a delay, it should benefit the Raiders in the short and long term.

Mendoza will eventually be handed the keys to the offense, where the hope is that he will be the franchise's next cornerstone. Ideally, come his second contract, he will annually make what the total value of his rookie deal is.

While a $57 million or more annual second NFL contract would be the best-case scenario for Mendoza, it would also be the best-case for Las Vegas. If Mendoza is making that kind of yearly money a few years down the line, that means he checked every possible box as a player and franchise cornerstone.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp is finally here, and with Mendoza's contract finally out of the way, the Raiders can fully move on to camp and then the preseason. Mendoza signing his contract, much like his being drafted No. 1 overall, was only a formality, but it was one that needed to be completed.

Kubiak and his Raiders can now focus on putting all of the pieces together on the field, while letting Mendoza develop behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Kubiak acknowledged the balancing act.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'll let Spy [John Spytek] handle [Mendoza's contract]," Kubiak said earlier this offseason when asked about the prolonged process. "I'll just keep coaching him. He's working his tail off. He's gotten a ton better, putting the work in. I think it is an adjustment, but with anyone coming into the league, you got to put the work into it, and he's done that."

“We're going to ask him to play under center, we're going to ask him to play in the gun, we're going to ask him to play in the pistol. All of our quarterbacks, and that's not just us, that's a league-wide thing. But the things we've asked him to improve on, he's been diligent at."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI