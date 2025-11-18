An Honest and Accurate Look at Where the Raiders Stand
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to trend in the wrong direction after losing yet another game. Las Vegas struggled across the board on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ranking the Raiders
The Raiders' loss to the Cowboys on Monday night put all of their shortcomings on the national stage. All of the things that were tucked away in mid-day Sunday games were on display in front of the entire country. No more denying what is clear and evident about the 2-8 Raiders.
After an offseason of change, things seem about the same as they did last season. If anything, things are worse this season because of the investments the Raiders' new regime made on the offensive side of the ball. Last season's Raiders were what they were with Gardner Minshew starting.
This season's Raiders, however, entered the season with a head coach with the experience their last head coach did not have. They entered the season with a proven veteran who had experience with the head coach they had brought in. They added pieces in the NFL Draft that met their needs.
None of it has worked out. They have lost seven of their last eight games and are essentially a more expensive version of last season's team. The Raiders have had some misfortune, but it has been more bad playcalling, bad decisions and bad execution than bad luck for the Raiders this season.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked every team in the National Football League following the Raiders' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. Edholm ranked the Raiders as the 31st-best team in the league, which is second worst. The only team he ranked lower were the Tennessee Titans.
"Monday was bad. The Raiders showed spunk early but quickly folded like a chair, allowing four straight touchdown drives and turning a tight game into a blowout. Crummy defensive performances aren't novel to these Raiders, but this one stuck out, and it probably could have been worse. Not that the offense was above reproach. Geno Smith had some rough moments -- also nothing new," Edholm said.
"While Brock Bowers made some plays, there were a few big throws he couldn't haul in. The offensive line looked like a unit that was cobbled together.had four carries through the Raiders' first 41 offensive plays. There was little rhythm and even less identity, and it reflected on the scoreboard. Things got interesting briefly, but that was followed by the dreaded false start-safety combo, and an onside kick the Raiders forgot to recover."
