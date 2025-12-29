Carroll Reveals Outlook for the Raiders Ahead of Critical Week 18

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 10 consecutive games for the second season in a row. However, this season has been much worse, as the Raiders made significantly more changes over this past offseason than two offseasons ago.

Las Vegas made wholesale changes, and it did not work. At 2-14, it is undeniable that last offseason was an overall failure. However, the Raiders' disappointing season looks like it will lead to a brighter future as the Raiders are set up to land the No. 1 pick in the upcoming in NFL Draft.

The Raiders' season went downhill in a hurry, as injuries to key players exposed how bad Las Vegas's roster still is after years of failed draft picks and free-agent signings. The Raiders' string of bad decisions over the past few years has played a significant role in their current situation.

Following the Raiders ' loss to the Giants on Sunday, Carroll explained what he believes has been the cause of Las Vegas ' struggles this season. Injuries top the list for the Raiders, but bad positional coaching has played a part as well, especially along the offensive line.

"We didn't win a game in preseason. We were fortunate to tie in Seattle in the preseason. We just haven't found our wins; we haven't found a way to win. We saw a tremendous game right off the bat in New England, obviously. That was a pretty solid win for us,” Carroll said.

“Brock [Bowers] got hurt in that game in the fourth quarter, and I don't think we adapted well with that, so we went through a few weeks of floundering. I don't even know how long it took us to get to the Titans game to get the next win, but it seemed like forever. I had no place in my mind to see this either, so you just try to figure out how to go one week at a time. "

Carroll noted his mentality ahead of the Raiders' season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. If the Raiders lose, they will officially secure the top pick in the upcoming draft for only the second time in the franchise's storied history.

“Come on back, and find the focus to work really hard, and give it a really good shot to see if we can play good football. That's what we're going to try to do again. I don't doubt these guys one bit. If you're asking the question in a little bit, 'Did it go south or something?' I don't think that. I think that's what we look like without those guys playing. Unfortunately, they're that valuable to us. Everybody tried. Everybody did everything they could and all that, but it just wasn't enough," Carroll said.

As the Raiders look toward the future, all options must be on the table. This includes moving on from Carroll and much of the coaching staff. Las Vegas' front office has a prime opportunity for a complete rebuild. A top pick and tons of cap space make the Raiders' head coaching position desirable.

