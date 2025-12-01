What Pete Carroll Really Needs from the Raiders' Leaders

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to spiral after yet another loss on Sunday. Las Vegas' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers only solidified what was already known about this season's Raiders. The team's roster issues will be too much for them to recover from this season.

Watch Pete Carroll Discuss Below

Raiders' Follow the Leader

On Monday, Carroll explained how his approach to guiding the team through the rest of this lost season will largely depend on veterans such as Maxx Crosby.

"Yeah, Maxx [Crosby] is a phenomenal player. He's a phenomenal player. I mean, his consistency, the sacks he gets, the tackles for losses. He's playing as good as anybody can play, and that's not a surprise. You guys have been around a long time watching him. He continues to play at an extremely high level and produce and lead and send the right message and stand for what it takes to play great football,” Carroll said.

“And it's obvious that he is so consistent. He's just that darn good, so thrilled about that. Does it elevate other guys? Yeah, Malcolm's [Koonce] coming along. Malcolm's had a couple sacks last couple weeks, and getting back into it and helping us be productive. Maxx has a tremendous impact on this team and continues to."

Carroll noted how big of an impact Crosby has made on the team and the overall morale of the team. The losses have begun to build for the Raiders for a second consecutive season, and it there is still a challenging schedule.

Crosby has been through many highs and lows since he was drafted by the Raiders. If there is anyone who has the ability to keep the Raiders focused and together. Las Vegas needs Crosby, and their other veterans to lead the way now more than ever.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"There's no doubt. I mean, the fact that our top players are playing great football is because they're our top players, and they jump out and stand out on our team. And Brock [Bowers] had a huge drive and big play, and the other touchdown play to perfect execution. But if you really look at the route he ran on his first touchdown pass, he set it up beautifully and was wide open in the back line for Geno [Smith],” Carroll said.

“So yeah, those guys are really good, and I thought the same as you're asking, that they stand out because they continue to play at a really high level. Well, that's what we're trying to get more guys that can do that to play along with them."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Catch every story related to the Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate it if you would follow on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . Also, we invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE