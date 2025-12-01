Why Pete Carroll Remains Confident in Raiders' Stagnant Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense struggled on Sunday against the Los Angeles. This has been the story of Las Vegas' season.

Raiders Unable to Keep Up

The Raiders faced a Chargers team that knows how to win games in various ways. Although it was a close game at halftime, the overall vibe of the game was that the Chargers were only a few plays away from putting the Raiders away. Long drives shortened the first half, keeping the score close.

Following Las Vegas ' loss to the Chargers, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the natural flow of the game threw things off for Las Vegas.

“You got to remember how the game went. We had two huge drives in the first half. One of them, we didn’t stop them, and one of them we get the big turn over, so a great job by our guys hanging on defense. We had a nice, sudden change," Carroll said.

“We go out on defense and we stop them on 4th down, those are big stops, but they have a lot of plays on us. They were able to drive the ball, and that goes all the way back to where we started, goes back to third down, you can’t just go sit down and we didn’t get off the field long enough."

Carroll explained that although the Raiders moved on from Chip Kelly and Greg Olson is calling the plays moving forward, it will take time for Las Vegas' offense to fully start to see the impact of that move. Still, Carroll remains hopeful that his team can turn things around over the next few weeks.

“I’m not sure if you mentioned this, but you know offensively, to have the expectation that we are going to flip-flop and all of a sudden be ripping – we would have liked to have seen that, but that didn’t happen and we’re a ways away," Carroll said.

“Everybody communicated really well, we had no problem functioning and all that, and in a couple of days’ time, that’s a nice accomplishment by those guys and we’ll get a lot better,” Carroll said.

Carroll is saying all of the right things. However, there are five games left in the season. There is only so much progress that can be made in that amount of time or with one the league's worst rosters, which the Raiders have this season. Las Vegas must make the most out of the next five games.

