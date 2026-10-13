Why Raiders Blowout Defeat Showed Need for Continued Growth

The Las Vegas Raiders, as it turns out, aren't a playoff contender yet.

Las Vegas walked into Foxborough, Massachusetts, on a day when Adam Vinatieri was being honored for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction and got pelted by the New England Patriots, 45-17, thanks to quarterback Drake Maye's incredible five-touchdown performance as the third-year signal-caller continues to ascend after a slow start.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For head coach Klint Kubiak, it should be considered a humbling experience in his first year leading a franchise. The loss told me something adamantly clear: the Raiders still have a lot of growing to do and flaws that aren't easy to fix.

Where Growth Is Needed

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) catches a thirty-four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' growth stems from several factors, including youth, inexperience, new systems, and new faces on both sides of the ball. The first three games of the year were somewhat of a tease because of the opponents they faced; the Raiders started 3-0 against teams with a combined one win, while their last two games were against teams with two combined losses.

Las Vegas won the games they needed to and almost beat one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, the Kansas City Chiefs, two weeks ago. However, their last two games have shown flaws on both sides of the ball that involve the aforementioned growing pains.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31)during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak has taken accountability for not giving players opportunities in Sunday's loss, while Rob Leonard is working with the talent he has, trying to diversify his system outside of a heavy dosage of Cover 3. There is only so much you can do with the personnel at your disposal.

Lack of Ample Talent at Key Positions Remains Costly

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On that note, the biggest needs on the Raiders roster are becoming clear with each game, and so far, I can identify wide receiver, defensive tackle, right guard, and potentially left tackle as offseason needs. I do think there needs to be a conversation around Kolton Miller, who hasn't had the best season and has a 2027 cap number of $20.2 million with $15.2 million in potential savings.

Sunday showed the lack of a trustworthy receiver, and tight end Brock Bowers, as special as he is, cannot be relied on as much as he has been in the passing game. They have needed a difference-maker at the position for a while. Defensive tackle is in a similar boat, but the offseason should provide opportunities to improve these units.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is all a learning curve for the Raiders. I don't get the indication that general manager John Spytek would be a buyer around the trade deadline, which is the right call in this instance, unless they enter their home matchup in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks well over .500 and looking at the postseason.

I think Raiders fans must brace for another blowout loss or two this season, and those could come over the next seven weeks with their stretch of games. Again, this is a learning opportunity for everyone in a year that is supposed to be a rebuild, but the early results, despite Sunday's, should be encouraging.